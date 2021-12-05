Listen to what inspires people to take on lost causes

I’d never really thought about the many lost causes I believe in.

At least until I talked to Marvin Stockwell, co-founder of the group that has for years tried to bring life back to the Mid-South Coliseum and now also the host of the Champions of the Lost Causes podcast .

For Stockwell, clearly, a lost cause is truly not lost. It only seems that way.

Stockwell started the podcast after beginning to write a book about the history of the Coliseum Coalition. He’s interviewed a wide range of guests since then, all of whom also took on seemingly impossible projects.

