Memphis, TN

Listen to what inspires people to take on lost causes

By Eric Barnes
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

I’d never really thought about the many lost causes I believe in.

At least until I talked to Marvin Stockwell, co-founder of the group that has for years tried to bring life back to the Mid-South Coliseum and now also the host of the Champions of the Lost Causes podcast .

For Stockwell, clearly, a lost cause is truly not lost. It only seems that way.

Stockwell started the podcast after beginning to write a book about the history of the Coliseum Coalition. He’s interviewed a wide range of guests since then, all of whom also took on seemingly impossible projects.

The Sidebar , which airs every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on WYXR 91.7 FM , is also available as a podcast here on the site or wherever you get your podcasts.

Note: WYXR is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, the University of Memphis and The Daily Memphian. As part of that partnership, I serve on the board of Crosstown Radio Partnership, which owns and oversees WYXR.

