ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Week 13 fashion: Kyler Murray is back in style

By Kelly Cohen
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's December, which means in addition to there being just four weeks left to the 2021 NFL season, it's also time for the winter wardrobe. All eyes will be on key AFC matchups, as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Chargers...

abc13.com

Comments / 0

Related
West Valley View

Kyler Murray among the SI Award nominees

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been nominated for Gamer of the Year at the annual Sports Illustrated Awards set for the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Tuesday, Dec. 7. He’s up against Gordon Hayward of the Charlotte Hornets; the Pittsburgh Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster;...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkin limited in Wednesday's practice

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 13 as they prepare for the Chicago Bears on the road. After their bye week, they are healthier. They are not completely healthy yet, but things are looking up and both quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins practiced together for the first time since Week 7.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray 'Hopeful' to Play Sunday After Long Absence

The term "hopeful" has been tossed around like a rag doll at the Arizona Cardinals practice facility for over a month. Don't let the 2-1 record in quarterback Kyler Murray's absence (due to an ankle injury) fool you: The Cardinals have missed Murray's uncanny ability to make leftovers out of scraps with the ball in his hands.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Kyler Murray Injury Update: Will the Cardinals QB play in Week 13?

After rattling off seven straight victories to open the 2021 campaign, the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. However, that wasn’t the only loss the Cardinals endured that night. On the game’s final drive, quarterback Kyler Murray suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of Arizona’s next three contests. Fresh off a Week 12 bye, what is the latest on Murray’s injury, and will he play this week against the Bears?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Chargers#Washington Football Team#The Arizona Cardinals#Oxford High School
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields affecting Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Fields figure to be "questionable" for Week 13, and at least in two-QB/superflex leagues, all of their statuses will affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em calls. Because quarterbacks affect every other player on their roster -- plus D/STs -- fantasy football owners need the latest injury updates ahead of lineup decisions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Fashion
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Denver Post

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears play host to the Arizona Cardinals, including Kyler Murray’s potential return and a crowd on edge — plus our Week 13 predictions

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will start his second straight game in place of Justin Fields on Sunday as the Bears host the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. As Fields recovers from broken ribs, Dalton will try to push the Bears to a second straight win against a much more difficult opponent than the winless Detroit Lions team he beat last week.
NFL
NESN

Kyler Murray is expected to play in Week 13 against the Bears

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kyler Murray is listed as questionable but expected to play in Week 13 against the Bears. Murray has been sidelined with a high-ankle issue that’s kept him out of the lineup since October 28th. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Murray is a +250 to score a touchdown. Murray’s average of 284.5 yards per game is seventh in the NFL. In addition, his 72.7 completion percentage and 110.4 passer rating lead all quarterbacks. The injury will limit Murray’s ability to produce on the rush, and the Bears’ defense is good against the pass. However, Arizona is first in the NFC West and 6-0 on the road when they head into Chicago. The Cardinals are also eleventh in the league in passing yards with 2,815, and their 255.9 passing yards per game is ninth in the NFL.
NFL
pff.com

2021 NFL MVP: Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray and Tom Brady all in the mix entering Week 13

The 2021 NFL MVP race is as complicated as ever. Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers are the three most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL through 12 weeks, but it's just not that simple. Murray would be the clear favorite right now if not for a three-game absence due to injury, while Stafford's three-game cold streak is starting to raise questions about whether his early-season excellence was merely a product of Sean McVay's offense. Then there is Rodgers, who has already missed a game because of his own doing, something that's hard to reconcile with the notion of the league's most valuable player.
NFL
numberfire.com

Kingsbury: Cardinals' Kyler Murray (ankle) will play in Week 13

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed this morning that quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) will play in the team's Week 13 game against the Chicago Bears. The Cardinals have been coy about Murray's status in each of the past four weeks, but Kingsbury confirmed this morning that the star quarterback will start in the team's Week 13 game. Colt McCoy, who led the Cardinals to a 2-1 record in Murray's absence, will take a seat.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Latest Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins update will inspire Cardinals fans

The Arizona Cardinals still hold the NFC’s best record at 9-2, despite dealing with injuries to their two best players, quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Well, the latest update on Murray and Hopkins should excite Cardinals fans. That’s big for the Cardinals. General manager Steve Keim had...
NFL
pitcherlist.com

What if Kyler Murray Chose Baseball?

Meet Kyler Murray, football phenom. The Texas native’s gridiron legend starts in high school, where he went undefeated as a starting quarterback, led the Allen Eagles to three consecutive state championships, and was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year in 2014. (MaxPreps scribe Mitch Stephens makes a compelling case for Murray as the best high school QB of all time.) The top-ranked QB recruit committed to Texas A&M, before leaving the Lone Star State and transferring to Oklahoma, where he won a Heisman Trophy in 2018. The Cardinals drafted Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, and it almost feels unfair to relegate his football accomplishments to a series of bullet points.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Kyler Murray playing today vs. the Bears?

Kyler Murray hasn’t played since the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, but you wouldn’t know that simply by looking at Arizona’s results over the past month. Now, with Murray nearing full health as he recovers from an ankle injury, will the MVP candidate play against the Bears in Week 13? If Murray does, how should you approach Arizona’s offense in fantasy football?
NFL
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray responds to rumors linking Kliff Kingsbury to Oklahoma

Kyler Murray does not appear to be losing sleep over the possibility of head coach Kliff Kingsbury leaving Arizona to coach the star QB's alma mater. Kingsbury has been linked to the vacant Oklahoma head coach job, though there is no indication he has been directly approached. That topic on Wednesday was put to Murray, a former Sooner, and the Arizona Cardinals quarterback did not sound too worried about any potential Kingsbury exit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray channels Thanos with cryptic tweet

The Arizona Cardinals currently sit atop the NFC standings and seem to be in a good spot for the playoffs. They’ve been without Kyler Murray the last few games, as he’s been resting his injured ankle. However, it sounds like Arizona might be getting their superstar quarterback under center soon.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy