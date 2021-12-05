ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

BP oil spill fund: $103M to projects in 3 Gulf states

By The Associated Press
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rMjR_0dEiIy3800

GULF, U.S., (AP) — Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi are receiving more than $103 million in BP oil spill settlement money for new and continued coastal projects.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation says the 11 new projects and two extensions bring the total to $1.6 billion across the five Gulf states.

Alabama is getting more than $43 million for four new projects.

State-supported antibody treatment site to close in Bay County

Florida is getting nearly $33 million for one new project. The remaining $27 million will continue two projects in Mississippi and support six new ones.

The foundation’s Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund received $2.5 billion in a settlement after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Freeport business struggles to operate amid ongoing battle with code compliance

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport business owner said she’s facing an uphill battle against Walton County code compliance. The owner of Horse Power Pavilion, Kate Holland, said code compliance has been to her property a multitude of times since 2018 but county officials said they aren’t treating her any differently than anyone else. Code […]
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

FSU Drones are assisting the Mexico Beach in rebuilding

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Even though Hurricane Michael took place three years ago, Mexico Beach is still rebuilding. Officials said construction has been moving forward quickly all thanks to community partners and their drones. The sounds of rebuilding fill the air in Mexico Beach. It is a work in progress after a Category Five […]
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WMBB

Jackson County’s Endeavor property undergoes redevelopment

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County commissioners are working on revitalizing the old Dozier School for Boys. After the state of Florida shut down the school, many buildings were left abandoned. Then Hurricane Michael destroyed a lot of what was left. “It took out all the electrical poles that were out there and damaged a […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Franklin County plans to create 26-acre ‘island’

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County is starting work to create a new island, but it’s not exactly what you might think. The Army Corps of Engineers are going to create a 26-acre “island” on the west end of their current breakwater going south away from the shore in Eastpoint. “The hope is that this […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
County
Gulf County, FL
Local
Florida Business
State
Mississippi State
Bay County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
WMBB

Flood insurance costs rise in areas once deemed lower risk

Under a revamped federal flood insurance program rolled out this fall, millions of homeowners are set for rate hikes that officials say more accurately reflect a property’s risk. That includes the vast majority of the 1.7 million homeowners with relatively cheap policies in areas federal officials previously deemed low or moderate risk — and where coverage is voluntary.
ECONOMY
WMBB

Panama City Beach hotel to bring on more lifeguards

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Keeping the beaches safe is always a number one priority for Panama City Beach officials. Now thanks to a partnership between the city and area hotel more lifeguards will be on the sand next season.  Royal American Hospitality Vice President, Michael Greer, said just having lifeguards at the county […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Florida vaccination numbers climb as Omicron arrives

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Department of Health officials said almost 500,000 people received doses last week, up about 75,000 from the week before. Many believe the increase is due to the Omicron variant, which made its way into Florida yesterday. Pharmacists at Rx Express Pharmacy in Panama City said a lot of people […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Oil#Gulf States#Oil Spill#Bp#Gulf#Ap
WMBB

Finance dept. in Bay Co. moves back after Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Clerk of the Court is finally able to return home after Hurricane Michael tore through their original building. After the storm, they were placed on the third floor of the BayCounty Government Center. Starting Monday, December sixth, it marked the first-day staff is back near the rest […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

These are the three worst traffic problems in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is no Atlanta, but it has its share of traffic issues. The largest problem is a symptom of the county’s success in tourism. “I think our biggest challenge currently would be Back Beach Road,” said Keith Bryant, Bay County’s Chief Infrastructure Officer. Each summer the roadway slows to […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WMBB

New businesses planning to come to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — New businesses will soon be on their way to Springfield. On Monday night, Springfield city commissioners unanimously approved three different development orders. One is for a new CEFCO gas station off of Transmitter Road. Leaders also approved a new senior living facility next to the recently completed Springfield Crossings apartment complex. […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
WMBB

WMBB

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy