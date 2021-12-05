How to plant onions at home, plus tips for growing garlic and shallots

Garlic confit is a surefire way to upgrade just about anything, from balsamic vinaigrette and carrot soup to avocado toast and steamed broccoli. Peeling the garlic is the hardest part of this recipe, and it goes a lot faster if you have a podcast or audiobook playing in the background. From there, it’s entirely hands off, simmering away on the stove while you kick back. The wide cook range, anywhere between 45 minutes and 1½ hours, is because of the low heat. How powerful is your stove? How conductive is your pan? These variables make a big difference. Check in every so often to make sure the garlic is gently, not vigorously, bubbling. (My stove doesn’t know its own strength, so sometimes I’ll push the pan halfway off the burner, or remove it from the burner for a minute or two to calm down.) A little patience will lead to buttery soft cloves and deeply savory oil. Speaking of which—I call for olive oil here because I adore how its fruity grassiness gets along with garlic. But if you want your confit oil to have a more subtle flavor, just swap in the same quantity of canola, grapeseed, or vegetable oil.

