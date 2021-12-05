Plumber at Joel Osteen’s church finds stash of cash, checks in wall; police say it may be linked to 2014 theft

(NEXSTAR) — A plumber in Houston claims to have found “about 500” envelopes full of cash and checks inside a wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church.

Investigators believe the find may have something to do with a 2014 theft at the megachurch, police confirmed.

The plumber made the claim Thursday morning during a call-in to a Houston radio show, saying he found the envelopes around a month back while working in a bathroom.

“I went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall. I was like, ‘Oh wow,’” the plumber said on the Houston radio program, as first reported by Click2Houston .

The plumber also said he notified an employee at the church, who contacted the authorities.

“About 2:30 p.m. on November 10, Houston police officers were called to Lakewood Church at 3700 Southwest Freeway for a report of property discovered in the building,” the Houston Police Department confirmed Friday on Twitter. “Church members stated that during a renovation project, a large amount of money — including cash, checks and money orders — was found inside a wall.”

An “undisclosed amount” of money was found, police said, though it was left with the church. Authorities now believe the find is connected to a 2014 theft at the church, during which $600,000 in donations was stolen .

The investigation is ongoing.

