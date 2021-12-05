ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The 11 People Joe Biden Should Be Most Afraid Of

By Bessie Yuill
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In late 2021, President Joe Biden's popularity hit "a new low," according to a poll conducted by The Washington Post and ABC News. The analysis found that only 41% of U.S. adults approved of Biden's performance in office, while 53% disapproved. His approval ratings first slipped in August, when he was...

Washington Post

The damage done by Joe Manchin is likely to get much worse

Something important just happened in Washington, but it created little more than a passing media ripple. The House passed a far-reaching political reform package late Thursday, but because it’s simply assumed that Republicans will filibuster it, this is a second-tier story. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden touts US as democracy champion, China scoffs

President Joe Biden said Friday that democracy "knows no borders" as he closed a two-day summit on democratic freedoms while fending off a storm of criticism from China and domestic critics alike. Biden's presidency has focused on restoring America to what Ronald Reagan liked to call a "shining city on the hill," or a beacon for freedom that other nations look up to. But the Washington summit, held by video link because of Covid-19, underlined difficulties facing the United States in resurrecting that traditional role. In closing comments to leaders from scores of countries, as well as representatives of NGOs and philanthropical bodies, Biden said democracy "knows no borders. It speaks every language. It lives in anti-corruption activists, human rights defenders, journalists."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Trump Lawyer Wrote Memo Arguing Pence Should ‘Stop the Count’ of Biden Electors

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis wrote a memo dated the day before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol arguing that then-Vice President Mike Pence should refuse to count presidential electors from states won by Joe Biden. In the Jan. 5 memo, obtained by Politico, Ellis went so far as to claim Pence had the authority to prevent a Biden presidency because certain parts of the Electoral Count Act were likely unconstitutional. Accordingly, Ellis wrote that the vice president “should … simply stop the count” when the time came for Arizona’s electors to be accepted. He should then, Ellis wrote, declare...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump’s terrible Thursday, followed by Biden’s bad Friday?

SPOTTED: Former congressman-turned-OMB director-turned-acting White House chief of staff MICK MULVANEY on Thursday night drinking at Post Pub, a bar frequented by WaPo employees and other journalists. Maybe he misses all the coverage he used to get? Well, sir, we’re certain that reporters miss your memorable quotes, like when you told us all to “get over it!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Kamala Harris would lose badly to Trump in 2024 but fare better than Pete Buttigieg, poll says

If the 2024 presidential election is between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the former president will win handily, a new poll projects. The Harvard/HarrisX poll, conducted among 1,989 respondents between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, found that in a hypothetical Trump-Harris matchup, Trump receives 50% support, Harris receives 41% support and 9% are unsure. Trump would win the Electoral College in a landslide with that margin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

TED CRUZ: Joe Biden ‘Surrendered to Putin’

Senator Ted Cruz blasted Joe Biden after his two-hour virtual summit with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin; saying the White House has “surrendered” to the Kremlin over a potential invasion of Ukraine. The post TED CRUZ: Joe Biden ‘Surrendered to Putin’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Joe Biden Gets Panned by Not Honestly Telling About His COVID-19 Tests Showing Non-Transparency Over His Health

When Joe Biden talked with a gruff voice and coughed, the press was alarmed. When asked about COVID tests, he fibbed he should have answered that transparently. The president's health has been the topic, and his recent medical treatment has drawn questions about whether he can finish his term. Biden needs to finish his term because many are not keen on Kamala Harris taking over anytime soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
