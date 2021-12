Why do we all assume Neutron will be stretched at some point?. I think it's mostly because the Archimedes engines are assumed to be fairly low risk/complexity from the start, and that there is a significant potential for improving the engines over time, when it comes to thrust and other aspects. With more thrust you can stretch the stage, while if the engine design is more er less final, like on the Atlas V/RD-180, stretching the tanks is meaningless.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO