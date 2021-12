The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) face their second NFC East team of the season in Week 12, this time on the road against the New York Giants (3-7) Sunday afternoon. Fresh off their first home win of the Nick Sirianni era, and their first consecutive wins of the season, the Eagles have momentum heading into this week’s rivalry matchup. The team will be without Jordan Howard, but still have Miles Sanders to lead the running back group, and if the offense stays committed to the run game, they should continue to spread the ball around both on the ground and in the passing game.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO