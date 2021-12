It’s over. Joe Giudice and girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi have decided to go their separate ways after more than one year of dating, Us Weekly confirms. “I have a lot going on right now and don’t have time for a relationship,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 49, who is represented by Dominton Talent House, exclusively told Us on Friday, December 3, after In Touch broke the news of the duo’ split. “Between my new attorney and [my] appeal to get back to the U.S., my work here in the Bahamas [and] new projects, I just don’t have the time or headspace for that.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO