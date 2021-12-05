‘Raised by Wolves’ Season 2 Trailer: Ridley Scott-Produced HBO Max Sci-Fi Drama Returns in February

The HBO Max original series “Raised by Wolves,” created by “Prisoners” writer Aaron Guzikowski, is returning to the streaming platform this coming February 3, 2022. The android science-fiction drama is executive-produced by Ridley Scott, who’s currently on the press and awards circuits promoting his films “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel.” Ahead of the Season 2 premiere next year, check out the first trailer from HBO Max below.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of HBO Max: “In season two of ‘Raised by Wolves,’ Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s ‘natural child’ threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.”

The series stars Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Travis Fimmel, Jordan Loughran, Felix Jamieson, and Ethan Hazzard. Ridley Scott directed the first two episodes of Season 1, and returns to this season as an executive producer.

From IndieWire’s review of Season 1 :