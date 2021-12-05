ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Raised by Wolves’ Season 2 Trailer: Ridley Scott-Produced HBO Max Sci-Fi Drama Returns in February

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago

The HBO Max original series “Raised by Wolves,” created by “Prisoners” writer Aaron Guzikowski, is returning to the streaming platform this coming February 3, 2022. The android science-fiction drama is executive-produced by Ridley Scott, who’s currently on the press and awards circuits promoting his films “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel.” Ahead of the Season 2 premiere next year, check out the first trailer from HBO Max below.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of HBO Max: “In season two of ‘Raised by Wolves,’ Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s ‘natural child’ threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.”

The series stars Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Travis Fimmel, Jordan Loughran, Felix Jamieson, and Ethan Hazzard. Ridley Scott directed the first two episodes of Season 1, and returns to this season as an executive producer.

From IndieWire’s review of Season 1 :

Ridley Scott has burrowed deep into his science-fiction rabbit hole yet again. The visionary director behind “Blade Runner” and “Alien” took a few decades away from a genre forever indebted to his alternatively piercing and thoughtful work, before diving back in with “Prometheus,” “The Martian,” “Alien: Covenant,” and now “ Raised by Wolves ,” an original series for HBO Max . Scott took a similarly lengthy break from television; his last serialized project to hit screens was the BBC drama “Mogul” in 1969 (though he helmed a failed pilot for Showtime titled “The Vatican” in 2013, which we still desperately want to see ).

Though he only directed the first two episodes (and holds an executive producer credit through his production company, Scott Free), “Raised by Wolves” has all the markings of a career-culminating effort. Scott’s favorite toys are all here: androids, an alien planet, and monsters lurking in the dark. There’s even a female lead with incredible powers. Beyond these trademarks, the first six episodes explore his favorite questions, including the nature of humanity, the trappings of faith, and what shape our dystopian future might take. Buoyed by a budget able to provide rather lavish special effects, the new series could very well have given Scott the expansive canvas he craves to further his futuristic dreams of electric sheep.

