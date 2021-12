Jack Grealish has revealed he was "really close" to joining Manchester United from Aston Villa in 2020, a year prior to his £100m move to their rivals City. The England international, 26, who faces his former club Villa for the first time on Wednesday following his move to the Etihad Stadium, attracted interest from a number of Premier League sides after excelling in the Villa first-team since making his debut in May 2014.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO