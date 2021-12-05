Alabama to face Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff

The stage is set for the 2021 College Football Playoff!

Alabama will head into the postseason the same way it started the regular season: No. 1 in the nation.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide is set to play the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats on New Year’s Eve in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines are set to play the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

Notre Dame came in at No. 5 and Ohio State came in at No. 6.

