Alabama to face Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff

By Carson Burns
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

The stage is set for the 2021 College Football Playoff!

Alabama will head into the postseason the same way it started the regular season: No. 1 in the nation.

Playoff bound: Bama rolls No. 1 Georgia 41-24 for SEC title

The No. 1 Crimson Tide is set to play the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats on New Year’s Eve in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines are set to play the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

Notre Dame came in at No. 5 and Ohio State came in at No. 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

