Walla Walla, WA

Car strikes pedestrian walking in crosswalk in Walla Walla

By Margo Cady
 5 days ago

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — One person is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Walla Walla on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on December 3rd. Walla Walla Police Department (WWPD) was dispatched to the area of South 8th Avenue and West Alder Street for a pedestrian accident.

On scene, officers found a woman who had been injured after being struck by the car. She was transported to an area hospital. At this time, her condition is unknown.

The driver of the vehicle states they did not see the pedestrian crossing the street before hitting them. The driver was not charged with criminal charges, according to WWPD.

