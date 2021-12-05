ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Senegal registers its first cases of the omicron variant

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal has recorded its first cases of the omicron variant, becoming the third West African nation to detect the new coronavirus variant after Nigeria and Ghana. The announcement of the first case was made by the Institute for Health Research, Epidemiological Surveillance and Training (IRESSEF),...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brazil to quarantine unvaccinated airline visitors

Brazil will require international travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 to quarantine for five days in their city of destination after arriving by plane. The decision issued by the ministries of health, justice, infrastructure and the government's chief of staff was published in the nation’s official gazette on Thursday. The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro who is unvaccinated himself, will start enforcing the measure on Saturday. 11. It is unclear how effectively Brazil can or will track those required to quarantine.The head of the country’s health regulator, Antonio Barra Torres, told The Associated Press that the policy will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

BERLIN (AP) — Unvaccinated people across Germany will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections. Merkel announced the measures after a meeting with federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macky Sall
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New version of Omicron variant has been discovered

It’s only been a few since the Omicron variant stole the centre stage from the Delta variant, but scientists have already discovered a lineage of the new strain that is reportedly ‘more discreet.’ It has now been dubbed the ‘stealth’ version of the Omicron variant and has already infected seven people.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Omicron variant infects seven triple-jabbed adults

To tackle the explosion of Omicron infections, several governments have started heavily deploying booster jabs to raise individual and group immunity—including those of France, UK, US, and Germany. Similar to the first two doses of the COVID vaccine, the booster jab also increases protection against existing variants, but it does not necessarily guarantee that you will never get infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The announcement at a Nairobi stadium packed with political bigwigs and thousands of supporters followed speculation that the 76-year-old -- who was the face of Kenya's opposition for decades -- had struck a power-sharing deal with Kenyatta to secure his backing for the top job. "I do hereby accept to present myself as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections of the 9th of August 2022," he declared to loud cheers, adding that he was committed to building a "democratic and progressive Kenya in our lifetime". A mainstay of Kenyan politics, the former prime minister -- fondly referred to as "Baba" ("daddy" in Kiswahili) -- remains hugely popular despite losing four shots at the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Senegal#Dakar#Ap#West African#Iressef#The Institut Pasteur#South African
AFP

Sudan youth radio gagged for 6 weeks after coup

A lively youth-run radio station, Sudan's 96.0 FM was muzzled for 46 days after authorities banished the channel from the airwaves following an October 25 military coup. "I felt like a person who had the ability to speak and suddenly stopped.. It's a painful feeling," Khaled Yehia, production manager of "Hala 96", told AFP from the station's headquarters overlooking the Nile in Khartoum. Sudan, with a long history of military coups, has undergone a fragile journey toward civilian rule since the 2019 ousting of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir following mass street protests. A joint military-civilian transitional government took over, but the troubled alliance was shattered on October 25 when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a military coup that sparked international condemnation, mass protests and deadly crackdowns.
AFRICA
AFP

Burkina Faso PM, govt resign over security crisis

Burkina Faso's premier and government resigned Wednesday as protests mounted against officials' inability to combat a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed thousands. The premier's resignation comes after the president last month stressed the need for a "stronger" cabinet on the eve of anti-government protests over the jihadist violence.
POLITICS
AFP

Demand for 'government of fighters' in troubled Burkina as PM quits

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore faced demands Thursday for tougher action against Burkina Faso's jihadist insurgency, a day after the crisis claimed the political scalp of the prime minister. Seeking to defuse anger over a bloody six-year-old campaign that has claimed around 2,000 lives and forced 1.4 million from their homes, Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire. The move also triggered the departure of Dabire's government -- under Burkinabe law, the resignation of the prime minister also requires the entire cabinet government to step down. "A new prime minister and a government who are fighters have to be found -- and as quickly as possible," the state newspaper Sidwaya demanded.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Serbia moves to defuse protests over Rio Tinto lithium mine

Trying to defuse large protests by environmentalists, Serbia's populist government decided Wednesday to suspend two key laws that would help mining giant Rio Tinto launch a lithium mine in western Serbia.For two consecutive weekends, thousands of protesters in Belgrade and other Serbian towns have blocked main roads and bridges to decry the planned lithium mine despite an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the demonstrators.The protests are the biggest challenge yet to the increasingly autocratic rule of President Aleksandar Vucic who has denounced the road blockades as illegal and claimed they are being financed from abroad to destabilize...
PROTESTS
AFP

World Bank says donors approve release of $280 mn for Afghanistan

International donors agreed to release $280 million in aid to Afghanistan, the World Bank said Friday, after repeated warnings that more than half the population face "acute" food shortages this winter. Around 22 million Afghans, or more than half the country, will face an "acute" food shortage in the winter months, forcing millions to choose between migration and starvation.
CHARITIES
The Independent

The AP Interview: 'We want justice' on climate, Nakate says

The capital of Uganda coughs itself awake on weekdays under a soft blanket of smog. Kampala's hills come into sharper focus as the morning rush of minibuses and motorbikes fades. It is this East African city that one of the world’s most well-known climate activists, Vanessa Nakate calls home.The 25-year-old's rise in profile has been quick. Not even three years have passed since she set out with relatives in Kampala to stage her first, modest protest over how the world is treating its only planet.In an interview this week with The Associated Press — which last year drew...
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar violence

(Reuters) - Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are suing Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, for $150 billion over allegations that the social media company did not take action against anti-Rohingya hate speech that contributed to violence. A U.S. class-action complaint, filed in California on Monday by law firms Edelson...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.The Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement on Friday that there was sufficient evidence to open an investigation into the head of the country's military-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.“The leader of the illegal coup is criminally responsible for the security forces under his command committing mass atrocity crimes,” project director Chris Gunness...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy