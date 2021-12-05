ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Deputies investigate deadly shooting after man’s body found along service road

By Josh Auzenne
WAFB
WAFB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Driver killed in Livingston Parish crash

ALBANY (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a fatal, single car crash in Livingston Parish Thursday, Dec. 9. According to law enforcement, the crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 43 north of LA Hwy 442. Police have confirmed, Logan St. Romain, 20, died...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

94-year-old man missing from Denham Springs found safe

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have reported that 94-year-old Donald F. Slater has been found safe.;. According to the Facebook post from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Slate was found in a neighboring parish. Authorities also reported Slater is doing just...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Victim identified in Lobdell Avenue shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a reported shooting left one person dead Wednesday morning. According to a spokesman with BRPD, police responded to the 2100 block of Lobdell Avenue in reference to a shooting around 9:25 a.m. Dec. 8. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD reports uptick in car break-ins, offers tips to protect yourself

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “Lock your doors,” it is a simple phrase the Baton Rouge Police Department says could save you a lot of hassle this holiday season. BRPD reports an uptick in thieves targeting unlocked cars across Baton Rouge. A spokesman for the department said the thieves are looking for easy targets, saying oftentimes, if your car is locked, they will move on.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Iberville Parish drug trafficking organization busted

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A joint law enforcement investigation lead authorities to seize approximately 25 pounds of crystal methamphetamine valued at over $100,000, along with numerous firearms.. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, this trafficking organization is responsible for distributing large quantities of crystal methamphetamine throughout Iberville, Ascension,...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#After Man
WAFB

Body of second boater recovered from Pearl River

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have recovered the body of a second boater involved in an accident on the Pearl River. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says Eric Josh Williams’ body was recovered near the Red Bluff section of the river, about a mile downriver from the Poole’s Bluff sill.
PEARL RIVER, LA
WAFB

Louisiana double homicide suspect surrenders to Texas authorities

MESQUITE, Texas (KSLA) — The suspect in a double homicide in Louisiana has surrendered to authorities in Texas. Jamarcus J. Richardson turned himself in the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 8, according to police in Mesquite, Texas. Authorities there say the 31-year-old walked into police headquarters with his parents about...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

Armed robber receives 109-year sentence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man convicted of robbing a UPS worker in December of 2020 was sentenced to 109 years this week by a Livingston district court judge, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux. On Monday, Dec. 6, Judge Charlotte Foster sentenced Jeremy McDavis, 34, to a maximum...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Woman accused of attacking boyfriend in Boyce

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A woman has been accused of attacking her boyfriend in Boyce on December 4, 2021. The Boyce Police Department said Christine Miller, 51, has been charged with simple domestic battery, disturbing the peace, attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and resisting an officer. BPD’s report...
BOYCE, LA
WAFB

Baker Fire Department and police holding toy drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baker Fire Department and Baker Police Department are teaming up to host a toy drive. The event will run from Tuesday, Dec. 7 till Wednesday, Dec. 8. Those looking to donate can stop by the Baker Walmart near the Garden Center. Police officers and firefighters...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

WAFB

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy