How To Open Vaults In Fortnite Chapter 3: All Vault Locations

Due to a particularly cold winter, the first thing you’ll notice about the Island is that the western half’s a wintry biome. Perhaps stop by the suburban Greasy Grove, the industrial Logjam Lumberyard, and other locales. Like warmer weather? To the east are the tropics, with coastal keys, palm trees, and weathered sights to see. Although The Seven have outposts all throughout the Island, the tropics are home to their home, the “Sanctuary.” This compound is right next to the coast, where you can get a clear view of the colossal rock statue of The Foundation. And speaking of colossal, the towering, web-covered Daily Bugle building is also in the area. Like even warmer weather? In the south you can find the desert (some of it decorated in snow), but this desert isn’t barren on interesting places. Go off-road racing at Chonker’s Speedway, revel in cozy living at Condo Canyon, and something that will wet even the driest eyes, “come on down” to the returning Butter Barn. A fresh slate of weapons awaits you on the Island. Here’s a rundown of what’s new! Ranger Assault Rifle Made for distance!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO