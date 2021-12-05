ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Regeneron says its antibody treatment ‘may be’ less effective against omicron

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKvBQ_0dEiFtFC00

(WTEN/The Hill) — Regeneron said Tuesday that its COVID-19 antibody treatment “may be” less effective against the new omicron variant, though tests are ongoing.

The statement shows how the new variant is shaking up the response to COVID-19, though there is still much that is unknown. Experts worry that the current vaccines could also be less effective against the omicron variant, though that has not been confirmed and it is likely some effectiveness will still be maintained.

Regeneron said in a statement that preliminary analyses “indicate that there may be reduced neutralization activity” from its antibody treatment. “Further analyses are ongoing to confirm and quantify this potential impact using the actual Omicron variant sequence.”

The company added that research is ongoing on other antibody formulations that could maintain effectiveness against the new variant. Regeneron’s treatment gained some fame last year when former President Donald Trump was treated with it when he had COVID-19.

On a separate treatment front, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that he has a “high level of confidence” that the company’s antiviral treatment will still be effective against the omicron variant. Pfizer’s treatment is in pill form, which could make it easier to administer, while the Regeneron treatment requires infusion.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel has predicated that existing vaccines will also be less effective against the omicron variant compared to previous COVID-19 strains. “There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level . . . we had with [the] Delta [variant],” Bancel said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is How Your Antibodies React to Omicron, Studies Say

The Omicron variant may only have been recently discovered, but it's already pressing scientists to search for answers on how much of a threat it could be. Many health experts fear that the latest viral offshoot might be more transmissible than the currently dominant Delta variant, while others are concerned that it could make current vaccines significantly less effective. But now, the breakneck pace of research is beginning to provide some answers about Omicron, including how your antibodies might react to the variant if you received the Pfizer vaccine.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Seeking Alpha

J&J's COVID-19 booster shot shows increase in antibody, T-cell responses

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announces preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, which showed that its COVID-19 booster shot (Ad26.COV2.S), administered at six months after a two-dose primary regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech's BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses. These results demonstrate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regeneron#Omicron#Antibody#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
Arizona Mirror

A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant

If the omicron variant of the coronavirus is different enough from the original variant, it’s possible that existing vaccines won’t be as effective as they have been. If so, it’s likely that companies will need to update their vaccines to better fight omicron. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist who has been studying mRNA and DNA […] The post A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
eturbonews.com

Urgent Omicron News: How Mixing Johnson & Johnson can make Pfizer and Moderna More Effective

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster, Administered Six Months After Two-Dose Regimen of BNT162b2, Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody and T-cell Responses. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, conducted by Dan Barouch, M.D., Ph.D., et al. of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), which showed that a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S), administered at six months after a two-dose primary regimen of BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses. These results demonstrate the potential benefits of heterologous boosting (mix-and-match). The article describing these results has been posted on medRxiv.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
foxsanantonio.com

Harvard study compares Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines, Moderna beats Pfizer

According to new Harvard study, Moderna's "COVID vaccine" is slightly better than "Pfizer's." Researchers looked at health records of 440,000 U.S. "veterans" and found both vaccines to be incredibly effective but Moderna's vaccine is better at preventing COVID infections, both mild and severe. "Pfizer" recipients average 5.75 infections per 1,000...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Pfizer or Moderna: Which COVID Vaccine Is Better?

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy