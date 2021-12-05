ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Former U.S. senator, presidential candidate Bob Dole, dies at age 98

By Will Dunham, Reuters
politicsny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Dole, who overcame grievous World War II combat wounds to become a pre-eminent figure in U.S....

politicsny.com

The Independent

Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole

Bob Dole was to be honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history." A friend of Dole's from the decades both men spent in the Senate Biden was also planning to speak at Friday's invitation-only cathedral ceremony, along with the late Kansas senator's family and close friends. Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on...
Cedar Valley Daily Times

GRASSLEY COMMENTARY: A tribute to Sen. Bob Dole

Editor’s note: The following is a transcript of a floor speech delivered Monday in the U.S. Senate chamber honoring former Kansas U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, who died Sunday, Dec. 5, at age 98. This week marks 80 years since FDR delivered his “day of infamy” speech to a Joint...
Michigan Advance

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Michigan Advance.
foxkansas.com

Kansas Honor Flight remembers Senator Dole

As public events are planned to honor Bob Dole, one local veterans group says he was a major help to them over the years. The Kansas Honor Flight has made nearly 100 trips bringing veterans to Washington, D.C. and Senator Dole made it his mission to greet every veteran he could.
PBS NewsHour

Dole honored with events in D.C., his hometown, Kansas capital

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service attended by President Joe Biden as well as a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital.
Axios

In photos: Bob Dole honored at U.S. Capitol

President Biden, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other lawmakers on Thursday honored Sen. Bob Dole, who laid in state at the U.S. Capitol after passing away Sunday at the age of 98. What they're saying: "He, too, was a giant of our history. That's not hyperbole," President Biden...
The Week

Bob Dole, the complicated pride of Kansas

It's shocking that Bob Dole is dead. It seemed like he had always been part of the political firmament, and always would be. Now, it's possible that I think this way because I'm a native Kansan, and Dole was entrenched in the U.S. Senate before I was born. He was never not there. Dole is known to much of the public as a failed presidential candidate, but for many Kansans of a certain age — my age, which is not that old but old enough to have voted in his last Senate race — he was also a beacon of state pride, proof that you could come from a small town and still make it big. (His hometown, Russell, also gave Arlen Specter to the Senate.) That meant something.
