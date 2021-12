The NCAA finally ruled on Auburn basketball after a long and lengthy process that started after the September 2017 arrest of former assistant Chuck Person. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl received a two-game suspension, Person received a 10-year show cause penalty and the basketball program was put on four years of probation, among other penalties. Former Auburn assistant Harris Adler also received a one-year show cause penalty after he “failed to meet his obligation to fully cooperate in an investigation” following allegations he paid for the tuition for a former walk-on player. Adler met with the NCAA twice but did not meet for a requested third time despite multiple requests, according to the NCAA.

AUBURN, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO