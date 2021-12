DENVER (CBS4) – A fuel tanker truck rolled over in snowy conditions on Friday morning after daybreak in the southern part of the Denver metro area. It happened on the westbound C-470 offramp to Santa Fe Drive. (credit: South Metro Fire) According to South Metro Fire, there was an “active diesel spill” after the rollover that had to be stopped, and fuel had to be cleaned up. (credit: South Metro Fire) No one was hurt in the crash. (credit: South Metro Fire) The offramp was shut down after the rollover and it remained closed at 11 a.m., several hours after the closure. Update: Fuel has been transferred out of the tanker and into other trucks. Firefighters are washing down the off ramp and all of the water/diesel will be vacuumed into an environmental clean up truck. @CSP_News and @ColoradoDOT will remain on scene for vehicle removal. pic.twitter.com/xexnC4m4Uj — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 10, 2021

DENVER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO