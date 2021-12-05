ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Underground Gym holds memorial lift in honor of Rhonda Russell

By Courtney Murphy
 5 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Blair County continues to provide support and remembrance in honor of the late correctional officer Rhonda Russell. Saturday, the Underground Gym in Altoona hosted a memorial lift to collect donations and give to the Russell family.

The memorial lift had participants do squats, deadlifts, and bench presses for donations to the family. The gym also receives goods from Best Way Pizza, Greenbean Coffee House, The Brew Coffee in Tyrone, and Subway.

The team at Underground said that the turnout was well in the morning hours, and it continued to be steady throughout the day. They’ve raised over $2,000 to help the family with their needs.

Altoona car dealership accepting gifts for families in need

Lieutenant Chuck Vaughn of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections organized the lift. He said that it’s an important time for the community to come together and bring support to a family in need.

“We just want to show the family. We support them,” Lieutenant Vaughn said. “No matter what they need, we’re always here for them. We’re just a phone call away. It’s important as a community we come together at a time like this. That’s what sparked to have this benefit. “

The gym said they look to make this lift an annual event for the community.

WTAJ

Free COVID test sites available in Centre, Jefferson counties

(WTAJ) — Free COVID-19 drive-up testing sites will open in Centre and Jefferson counties, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH). CENTRE COUNTY TESTING Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be testing Monday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Short-staffed: Central PA Humane Society closes to public

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Humane Society is closing its doors to the public until further notice, citing an extremely short staff and the inability to accommodate large crowds. The humane society said they will announce when they can reopen, and in the meantime, they will have minimal staff onsite to take care […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

The Grand Halle returning to Broad Street in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) – After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, The Grand Halle on Broad Street is is bring back their holiday service on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. The event takes place at The Grand Halle on 306 Broad Street, with tickets currently available at grandhalle.com or by calling the box […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Centre County Reads announces 2022 book for community-wide reading program

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County Reads announced the book for the community-wide read in 2022: “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Walls Kimmerer. Centre County Reads is a community program that encourages residents of all ages within Centre County to explore the human condition and related current issues by reading and discussing the same book, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WANTED: Somerset County officials looking for three wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset County officials released an updated list of people that are wanted on warrants as of Dec. 10. The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are asking the public to help them find the following individuals: Paul Jackson, 33, of Windber area – DUI Todd […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

YMCA of Centre County wins non-profit tree decorating contest

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 853 votes are in and the community has spoken, the winner of the Downtown State College Non-Profit Tree Decorating Contest is the YMCA of Centre County! Along with the title, the Y will also be taking home the $1000 grand prize. Decorating their tree with bulbs with words like […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

11-year-old gets his first buck and the post goes viral

HOME, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For any hunter, getting their first buck is an experience they’ll always remember. For 11-year-old Lucas McCormick, bagging his buck was all smiles and a moment that is now spreading joy around the world. “He’s amazed by the views,” Kayla McCormick, Lucas’s mom said. On the first week of […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Five things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — Check out these events happening this weekend in our area! 1. Come and see Santa Claus Santa will be around this weekend at a few different places, in a few different counties, for his milk and cookies. You’ll get a chance to say ‘hi’ and take photos, but don’t forget to tell him […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
