Premier League

Soccer-Battling Leeds snatch point in 2-2 draw with Brentford

 5 days ago
LEEDS, England (Reuters) - Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford marked his return from injury with a goal in added time as they snatched a 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford in a high-intensity match at Elland Road on Sunday.

Making his comeback from an ankle issue, substitute Bamford fired the ball into the net off the crossbar following a corner after Brentford’s Sergi Canos and Shandon Baptiste scored to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

“I felt rusty as hell to be honest. But I always felt once I was out on the pitch I was going to get one touch,” Bamford, who last played in mid-September, said.

“There was a bit of pressure but to score is always nice especially as it rescued a point.

“We had a 10-minute spell in that second half when they got the goals and it was frustrating watching it on the sidelines. It was important we got a result today, given how tight the table is at the minute.”

Canos collected a pass from Bryan Mbeumo and smashed the ball past Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the 61st minute, shortly after midfielder Baptiste opened his account for Brentford with a controlled strike.

Earlier, Leeds striker Tyler Roberts netted his first of the campaign, meeting Raphinha’s whipped cross with a sliding finish to give Alvaro Fernandez no chance in the Brentford goal.

Leeds lost captain Liam Cooper to a hamstring injury in the 15th minute while Kalvin Phillips was substituted after picking up a calf injury following the break, and hosts struggled to cope with their absence.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds were denied a second league win this week following Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace while Brentford, who began the season well after winning promotion, missed out on a second victory in eight games.

“Given how we got the equaliser, it’s a good point but if you look at the game it’s an opportunity missed,” Bielsa said.

“When the game started, once we got organised, we started to dominate. But in the second half, we had issues we needed to resolve with the loss of Kalvin and we also had to accommodate his absence.

“Patrick scored a goalscorer’s goal and his presence is welcome. There’s nothing better than him returning with a goal.”

BBC

Leeds 2-2 Brentford: Patrick Bamford levels in four-goal thriller

Patrick Bamford returned from injury to score a stoppage-time leveller off the bench for Leeds against Brentford at Elland Road. Tyler Roberts put the hosts in front at half-time but two goals either side of the hour from Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos almost secured a second win in three league games for the Bees.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Uefa insist Tottenham vs Rennes must go ahead despite Covid outbreak

Uefa insisted on Thursday morning that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes was still scheduled to go ahead tonight, despite the Premier League club claiming it has been postponed. After a Covid outbreak at Tottenham’s training ground, eight first-team players and five members of staff have returned positive tests, and the club released a statement on Wednesday confirming it had “unilaterally” reached a decision to call the match off. Rennes said the decision “had not been confirmed by Uefa in any way” and cited a “lack of fair play”. Amid the conflicting statements, Uefa clarified on Thursday morning...
UEFA
