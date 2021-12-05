ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Whitewater police chief put on leave during investigation

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Whitewater Police Department announced it had placed its chief on paid leave late Saturday as an outside agency investigates an unspecified incident.

The police department said in a statement that an “internal investigation” would be conducted into an incident that happened outside Whitewater’s city limits, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The agency is not releasing any more information on the incident because it is an ongoing investigation.

Chief Aaron Raap’s leave is part of the department’s policy and not punitive, the statement said.

Deputy Chief Dan Meyer has stepped into Raap’s role.

