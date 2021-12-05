ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Homes evacuated as wind drives Colorado wildfire

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Evacuations were ordered Sunday in a central Colorado mountain community as fire crews battled a wind-driven blaze.

The fire began as a structure fire, destroying a vacant cabin and another unoccupied structure west of Idaho Springs, Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling told station KKTV in Colorado Springs.

Winds were gusting up to 50 miles per hour before subsiding in the afternoon,, when fire activity decreased.

Significant smoke was visible from Interstate 70.

The undersheriff says about two dozen homes in the area were evacuated. An evacuation center was set up at the local school district office.

