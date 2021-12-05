ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

16-year-old Indianapolis boy faces 3 counts of murder

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 16-year-old Indianapolis boy faces murder, robbery and other charges in connection with the shooting deaths of three people on the city’s south side, prosecutors said.

Caden Smith was charged Friday as an adult with three counts each of murder, felony murder and robbery as well as weapons and drug charges, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said.

An off-duty police officer discovered the victims’ bodies during a routine check of a wooded area on Oct. 12. The Marion County coroner identified the victims as Joseph Thomas, 18, Michael James, 22, and Abdulla Mubarak, 17. All three died from gunshot wounds.

Smith was identified as a suspect through his communication with the victims before their slayings, the prosecutor’s office said.

Investigators found what is believed to be the murder weapon at Smith’s house, prosecutors said.

It’s unclear whether Smith has an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Man accused of killing Texas officer out of hospital, jailed

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting a suburban Dallas police officer last week has been discharged from the hospital and booked into jail. Court records show that Jamie Jaramillo, 37, was arraigned on a capital murder charge late Thursday. Jail records show he was being held Friday in Dallas County jail on $2 million bond. It was unclear if he had an attorney.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Fine levied in fight over mask after Knudsen intervened

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man accused of threatening a restaurant manager with a handgun when he was asked to wear a face covering during the height of the pandemic was fined $100 on a misdemeanor charge, after state Attorney General Austin Knudsen intervened in the case to block more serious charges sought by local prosecutors.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
The Associated Press

Police investigate shooting death of Santa Fe officer’s son

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a toddler at the home of a Santa Fe police officer. The officer’s 2-year-old son was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the officer’s home in Rio Rancho, a suburb between Santa Fe and Albuquerque. Investigators collected evidence, including a firearm, and conducted interviews.
RIO RANCHO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy