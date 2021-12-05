16-year-old Indianapolis boy faces 3 counts of murder

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 16-year-old Indianapolis boy faces murder, robbery and other charges in connection with the shooting deaths of three people on the city’s south side, prosecutors said.

Caden Smith was charged Friday as an adult with three counts each of murder, felony murder and robbery as well as weapons and drug charges, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said.

An off-duty police officer discovered the victims’ bodies during a routine check of a wooded area on Oct. 12. The Marion County coroner identified the victims as Joseph Thomas, 18, Michael James, 22, and Abdulla Mubarak, 17. All three died from gunshot wounds.

Smith was identified as a suspect through his communication with the victims before their slayings, the prosecutor’s office said.

Investigators found what is believed to be the murder weapon at Smith’s house, prosecutors said.

It’s unclear whether Smith has an attorney who might speak on his behalf.