It’s hard to believe that Saturday Night Live icon Kristen Wiig was initially terrified to perform in front of people. Born and raised in Upstate New York, the Oscar and Emmy nominated writer and actress studied studio art at the University of Arizona and figured she would graduate and become an art teacher. But thanks to one of the curriculum requirements, she had to face her fears and take an acting class. In an episode of the Awards Chatter podcast, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she was terrified and “hated speaking in front of anyone.” By the end of the class, however, she loosened up and fell in love with performing. She liked it so much that she decided to drop out of college, pack up her car, and move to Los Angeles, despite not having any job prospects or any idea of how to start her career.

