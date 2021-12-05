A Braided Fringe Updo Is Winter’s Most Essential (& Glamorous) Updo

For minimalists, a holiday season gift exchange can feel a bit fraught. On the one hand, gift-giving is so pure, wholesome, and sweet that no matter what you give or receive, warm fuzzies are an all but guaranteed side effect. But on the other, the idea of accumulating more things, just in general, is a somewhat stressful one. Minimalist beauty gifts that double as decor can be an easy way to circumvent that urge to pare down, and they also underscore a key tip for gift-giving in general: go for useful yet indulgent. In the case of beauty products — of which beauty lovers typically have a lot of — presents that also act as tasteful home decor are ideal. Not only does the double-duty promise that the product won’t languish in a drawer somewhere until its expiration date, but it also means you’ll be thought of every time your recipient uses the product — or just notices it on their nightstand.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO