Volkswagen ID.Buzz Spied Nearly Naked

The world of the internal combustion engine sports cars is unfortunately drawing to a close, despite the best efforts of some manufacturers. Toyota, which only recently got back into building serious sports cars such as the GR Supra has invested tons of time and money making the second-generation Toyota GR86 sports car a success, resolving many of the first gen's issues primarily by throwing a bigger engine at it. But while the new GR86 has only just launched, it might not be around as long as we'd hoped, at least if you live in Europe. According to Toyota's European CEO, Matt Harriso, fans of the GR86 will have to snap them up quickly, as incoming European safety regulations will cut short the life of the new car. Bureaucracy will be the end of us all.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO