ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Volkswagen ID.Buzz Spied Nearly Naked

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that the Volkswagen ID.4 has launched and the ID.5 has broken cover, the ID. Buzz will be the next electric VW reveal. An all-electric spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus, the ID.Buzz was first shown as a concept way back in 2017 at the Detroit Auto Shows. Fast forward four...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Toyota GR86's Days Are Already Numbered

The world of the internal combustion engine sports cars is unfortunately drawing to a close, despite the best efforts of some manufacturers. Toyota, which only recently got back into building serious sports cars such as the GR Supra has invested tons of time and money making the second-generation Toyota GR86 sports car a success, resolving many of the first gen's issues primarily by throwing a bigger engine at it. But while the new GR86 has only just launched, it might not be around as long as we'd hoped, at least if you live in Europe. According to Toyota's European CEO, Matt Harriso, fans of the GR86 will have to snap them up quickly, as incoming European safety regulations will cut short the life of the new car. Bureaucracy will be the end of us all.
CARS
Carscoops

Volkswagen Moving Ahead With Takeover Of Europcar

Financial regulators in France have approved Volkswagen’s takeover offer of rental car giant Europcar. The German car manufacturer joined with asset manager Attestor Limited and Dutch automotive conglomerate Pon Holdings in July and priced a €2.9 billion ($3.2 billion) offer for Europcar at 50 cents per share. Attestor is expected to take a 27 percent stake of Europcar’s shares while Pon Holdings will control 7 percent.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Why Volkswagen Is Beating Tesla in Europe

Germany-based Volkswagen Group has risen from the ashes of its 2015 emissions scandal to become the EV market leader in Europe, where the company reported that it had 26% market share in the first half of 2021. While Tesla's Model 3 has been selling well in the region, Volkswagen's local manufacturing, brand familiarity and cheaper price points have helped give it an edge over Tesla.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Motor#Detroit#Vw#Microbus#Id Buzz#German#Meb#Awd
Autoblog

VW ID.Buzz EV passenger model caught in new spy photos

Volkswagen is testing its ID.Buzz electric minivan in the arctic circle this week, as evidenced by these new spy photos of a prototype wearing virtually no camouflage. While this is not the first time we've seen an ID.Buzz prototype without its front or rear ends covered, this passenger model sports windows for the second and third (we assume; more on that below) rows, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the family variant of VW's spiritual successor to the Microbus.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Volkswagen Could Be Coming To F1… Or Not

New engine regulations will take effect in 2026, and VW has been part of those ongoing discussions. VW wouldn’t waste time in F1 meetings if they didn’t want to enter the sport according to former VW exec. Porsche and Red Bull were on the verge of a partnership in 2017...
MOTORSPORTS
CAR AND DRIVER

VW ID.Buzz Electric Minivan Caught Testing near the Arctic Circle

Volkswagen's electric ID.Buzz minivan is taking another baby step toward production, as it's been seen cold-weather testing in northern Sweden. The retro-future styling has been toned down somewhat from the original concept shown back in 2017, but the van is on track to launch in North America in 2023 as a 2024 model.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Diess Out, Winterkorn Back In At Volkswagen?

The saga of Herbert Diess continues. It has been almost 10 weeks since he roiled the waters at Volkswagen for daring to suggest the company needs to build new factories that make automobiles more efficiently and at lower cost if it is to survive the competition from the likes of Tesla — which is poised to begin producing the Model Y at its new factory in Grünheide, Germany — and Chinese companies which are beginning to sell cars in world markets in ever increasing numbers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Dayton Daily News

Volkswagen Taos vs. Chevrolet Trailblazer

The Volkswagen Taos and Chevrolet Trailblazer are two of the latest in a growing crowd of extra-small crossover SUVs. These entry-level crossovers provide lots of utility in a relatively small package and offer many features found in larger SUVs. Cutting back on size doesn’t mean cutting back on convenience. Chevrolet...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is The BMW i3 Sedan America Will Never Get

There have been rumors BMW was developing a fully electrified version of its popular 3 Series sedan. Yes, this already exists here in the US and it's called the BMW i4. Both vehicles ride on the CLAR platform. BMW, however, felt it necessary to launch yet another CLAR-derived EV. Meet...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

VW Very Obliquely Confirms ID.Buzz Will Be Offered as a Camper

Volkswagen has confirmed that a camper version of its ID.Buzz van will be made. No other details were released, but we can imagine such a vehicle would ride on the longer-wheelbase version of the ID.Buzz MEB electric platform, with front- or all-wheel drive offered. Range could possibly reach 342 miles.
CARS
pymnts

Volkswagen Considering Taking Porsche Public

Volkswagen is exploring a possible initial public offering (IPO) of luxury brand Porsche AG as an option to pay for its pricey transition to a focus on software and electric vehicles, two people who are aware of the talks told Reuters Tuesday (Dec. 7). There have been rumors about a...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

New Mercedes E-Class Will Be Very Different

Even though the Mercedes E-Class was given a facelift for the 2021 model year, work has already begun on a brand new model that will compete with the next-generation BMW 5 Series. Back in June, we caught Mercedes testing the all-new E-Class disguised as the pre-facelift model, and now Autocar has learned new details about the redesigned luxury sedan.
CARS
Autoblog

VW ID.California sounds like the ID.Buzz's camper counterpart

Volkswagen is nearly ready to unveil the long-awaited production version of the ID.Buzz concept. The heritage-laced van will be offered in people- and cargo-carrying configurations, and the Wolfsburg-based company also announced what sounds a lot like a camper variant. "Another vehicle derivative, the ID.California, has likewise been approved for the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Why The 2022 Subaru BRZ Is The Perfect Slip 'N Slide Car

The sound of car tires skidding on dry pavement, at the least the first time you hear it, is a scary, violent sound. As you grow up you learn to pair that sound with the sound of glass breaking and crunching metal. When you don't hear that sickening finale, you breathe a sigh of relief.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Set To Unveil New Electric Wagon

The onslaught of electrified Mercedes coming down the pipeline got a little bigger this week as German publication Auto Zeitung dropped a boatload of information in its latest magazine featuring info on seven new Mercedes vehicles, though there are two that we're particularly interested in. After a quick look at...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Nissan Z Sounds Epic Ripping Through Canyon Roads

One of the most hotly anticipated new sports cars, the next-generation 2023 Nissan Z was unveiled back in August to replace the ancient Nissan 370Z, which has outstayed its welcome having been on sale for what feels like an eternity. Fortunately, it won't be long until the new Nissan Z goes on sale, with the order books reportedly opening in March before US deliveries start in spring 2022.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Volkswagen Amarok Pictures Preview The All-New Ranger's Cousin

Ford and Volkswagen partnered up in 2019 to cut the cost of developing electric and commercial vehicles. Part of that agreement was a compact pickup truck, the first vehicle to come out of this significant partnership. We already know almost everything about the new Ford Ranger, but Volkswagen has kept...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Suzuki Jimny The World Demanded Is Finally Happening

The latest Suzuki Jimny will never come to North America. That's a given because the automaker itself left this market back in 2012. It simply could no longer compete, not even against a fellow small Japanese carmaker, Subaru. Overseas, especially in Asia, Suzuki continues to thrive and the Jimny plays a huge role in that. At one point there was a multi-year long waitlist.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy