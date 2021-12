For the 2021 Peach Bowl, we’ll get a pair of first-timers. In the 54-year history of the Atlanta-based bowl game, neither Pittsburgh nor Michigan State have appeared in the game. They’ll meet on Dec. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to remedy that. The Panthers, ranked 12th in the final College Football Playoff rankings, will represent the ACC. They won the league title Saturday night with a 45-21 win over Wake Forest. The Spartans, ranked 10th, will represent the Big Ten.

