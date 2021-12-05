SPOTTED: The Santa Speedo Sprint on Lark Street

ALBANY — The 16th annual Santa Speedo sprint down Lark Street was held on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The sprint, to benefit the Albany Damien Center and the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Medical Center Hospital, was put on hold last year thanks to the pandemic but came back this year with a corresponding Chili Chowder Stroll up and down Lark Street.

The annual event is hosted by the Albany Society for the Advancement of Philanthropy in partnership with the Albany All-Stars and the Hellions of Troy roller derby teams.

The last 15 Santa Speedo Sprints have raised a combined $250,000 for its two causes.

