ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stonewall Jackson Dies: Grand Ole Opry Member And ‘Waterloo’ Hitmaker Was 89

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tk5Mk_0dEiCmUO00

Stonewall Jackson , a country singer, guitarist and longtime member of the Grand Ole Opry radio show, died Saturday at age 89. The cause was complications from vascular dementia, according to a statement from the Opry.

Not everything was so smooth between Jackson and the Opry. In 2008, the 75-year-old Jackson settled a federal age discrimination lawsuit against the Opry. The claim centered on his contention that Opry officials had cut back his and other older performer appearances starting in 1998.

The suit sought $10 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages, but was settled without terms being disclosed. Jackson continued appearing on the show through 2010.

Over the course of his career, Jackson landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart. He charted songs from the 1950s through the 1970s, including No. 1 hits Waterloo and B.J. The D.J, as well as A Wound Time Can’t Erase, Don’t Be Angry, and his 1958 debut single, Life To Go, written by George Jones.

Jackson’s bigget hit, Waterloo , spent five weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s country chart and was a rare crossover to the pop charts, cracking the Top 5 there. The song tells the story of three men, including Biblical figure Adam, Napoleon Bonaparte, and Tom Dooley — who “met (their) Waterloo.”

Born on  Nov. 6, 1932, in Tabor City, North Carolina, Jackson’s real name was Stonewall, named after Confederate general Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.  After serving in the US Navy, he came to Nashville in 1956 and visited top publisher Acuff-Rose. He convinced them to sign him, and went on to a long career.

He became an Opry member on Nov. 3, 1956, scoring the prestigious slot months before signing a record contract with Columbia. Before becoming a performing member, Jackson worked in shipping for the institution.

Jackson was the last living solo artist to be in inducted into the Opry in the 1950s. The Opry dedicated Saturday night’s performance to Jackson.

Jackson is preceded in death by his wife and business manager, Juanita Wair Jackson, who died in 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Brian Williams Signs Off From MSNBC With Thanks To Viewers And A Warning: “My Biggest Worry Is For My Country”

Brian Williams ended his MSNBC show The 11th Hour – and his long career at NBC – with a warning of what is happening to democracy, telling viewers in his sendoff, “My biggest worry is for my country.” “The truth is I am not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he said. “I believe in this place and in my love of country I yield to no one. But the darkness on the edge of town has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods. It is now at the local bar and the bowling alley, at the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Joe Biden To Make First Late-Night Appearance As President On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Joe Biden will make his first late-night appearance as president when he guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday. Fallon made the announcement on his show Thursday. A White House spokesperson said that the appearance will be virtual. Biden’s appearance also will be the first of a sitting president on a major late-night show since 2016, when Barack Obama appeared on shows hosted Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Maher and Samantha Bee. Obama was the first sitting president to make an in-studio guest appearance on a late-night show when he did The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Outsider.com

Legendary Country Singer Stonewall Jackson Dies at 89

Long-time country music legend Stonewall Jackson reportedly passed away in the early hours of Saturday (December 4th) less than a month after turning 89 years old. According to News 4 Nashville, the family of Stonewall Jackson confirmed that the now-late country singer passed away after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was married to his wife, Juanita, until her death from Alzheimer’s Disease in 2019. She was his personal manager and even operated the country singer’s publishing company, Turp Tunes. The couple shared a son, Stonewall Jackson Jr., who is also a country singer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
99.9 KEKB

57 Years Ago: Willie Nelson Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Fifty-seven years ago today (Nov. 28, 1964) was an unforgettable day for Willie Nelson: It was on that date that the singer made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Nelson's appearance on the renowned Opry stage came less than two weeks after he had his first recording session at RCA Studio B in Nashville, with Chet Atkins producing. The first song that Nelson recorded in that session was the Christmas tune "Pretty Paper."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Jones
Person
Stonewall Jackson
thecountrynote.com

The Kentucky Headhunters Officially Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

“We kinda felt like Dorothy when she landed in Oz!”. Nashville, Tenn. — This past weekend (Sat., Dec. 4), GRAMMY® Award-winning southern rock, blues and country group The Kentucky Headhunters officially made their debut on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. The Headhunters were overwhelmed with the...
NASHVILLE, TN
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#The Grand Ole Opry#Confederate#The Us Navy#Columbia
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
Whiskey Riff

George Strait Dedicates “I Cross My Heart” Performance To His Wife On Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

The pride and joy of Pearsall, Texas, and the King of Country Music… the great George Strait just celebrated 50 years with his wife Norma. All the way back in 1971, well before his career as a country music superstar got started, George Strait ran off to Mexico with the love of his life. And on December 4th, 1971, George and Norma eloped, before they both shipped off to Hawaii where George was stationed in the United States Army.
PEARSALL, TX
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Ralph Tavares, longtime leader of the group Tavares

(December 9, 2021) The past two years have been particularly difficult for soul music fans, as so many of the genre's greatest artists have passed on. But this one cuts deeper than the rest for me. Ralph Tavares, the eldest member and longtime leader of the family group Tavares, has died just two days before his 80th birthday.
MUSIC
Vibe

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dead At 60

Actress Rhonda Stubbins White is dead at age 60 The Hollywood Reporter reported. The veteran actress most recently led as the cult leader Agnes on Ruthless, a Tyler Perry-created drama series on BET+.  Stubbins died in her Los Angeles home of cancer on Monday (Dec. 6). White studied acting in the early 1980s at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and made her television debut in 1992 on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now. She continued to earn a CableACE nomination for the HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue in 1993. In 1994, the Brooklyn native played opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

The Monkees' Mike Nesmith dies at age 78

Mike Nesmith, the genius musician, songwriter, filmmaker, and pop-culture innovator best known as the dry-witted, wooly-hatted guitarist/co-frontman of the 1960s’ zeitgeist-capturing TV band the Monkees, has died at age 78. The news comes less than a month after he and his bandmate Micky Dolenz wrapped the Monkees’ farewell tour with an emotional performance at Los Angeles’s Greek Theatre on Nov. 1, during which Nesmith broke into tears several times.
MUSIC
editorials24.com

Influential Reggae Producer, Bassist Was 68 – Editorials24

Robbie Shakespeare, whose influential work as a bassist and record producer saw him nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 68. He died at a hospital in Florida, according to news reports, where he was recently undergoing surgery related to his kidneys. The Jamaican artist was...
MUSIC
Deadline

Deadline

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy