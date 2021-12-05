Raptors' Dalano Banton: Recalled from G League

The Toronto Raptors’ late rally ran out of time — literally by less than a second, as Justin Champagnie’s tip-in failed to beat the buzzer, and the Raptors lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-109. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 24 points and two steals, while Pascal Siakam had another all-around solid game of 23 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Scottie Barnes filled the statsheet with 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks. Fred VanVleet poured in 14 of his 19 points during the comeback attempt in the fourth but struggled for the first 3 1/2 quarters.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO