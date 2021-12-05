ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors' Dalano Banton: Recalled from G League

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Banton was recalled to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca....

www.cbssports.com

hoopsrumors.com

Goran Dragic Away From Raptors For Personal Matter

Raptors guard Goran Dragic will be away from the team for an undetermined period of time to attend to a personal matter, the team announced. The former All-Star has played just five games for Toronto after being included in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with Miami in the offseason. Here is...
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Isaac Bonga: Reports to G League

The Raptors assigned Bonga to the G League's Raptors 905 on Monday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. Bonga will likely rejoin the NBA team ahead of its next game Wednesday against the Thunder. He's appeared in each of Toronto's last five contests, averaging 0.4 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 5.6 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Justin Champagnie: Returns to G League

The Raptors assigned Champagnie to the G League's Raptors 905 on Monday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. The two-way rookie forward will report back to the 905 for Monday's game against the Capital City Go-Go after he made a two-minute appearance off the bench Sunday for the NBA squad in its 102-90 win over the Wizards. Champagnie has logged 10 appearances in total for Toronto this season, receiving no more than eight minutes on any occasion.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Raptors’ comeback runs out of time, Thunder come away with 110-109 win

The Toronto Raptors’ late rally ran out of time — literally by less than a second, as Justin Champagnie’s tip-in failed to beat the buzzer, and the Raptors lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-109. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 24 points and two steals, while Pascal Siakam had another all-around solid game of 23 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Scottie Barnes filled the statsheet with 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks. Fred VanVleet poured in 14 of his 19 points during the comeback attempt in the fourth but struggled for the first 3 1/2 quarters.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Moses Moody: Assigned to G League

Moody has been assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday. The rookie out of Arkansas has gotten off to a slow start to his NBA career, averaging just 1.6 points in 6.2 minutes per showing. Golden State will look to get him more live-game reps during his time in the G League. The 6-foot-5 guard figures to eventually get back called up to the Warriors' main roster sooner rather than later.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Tre Mann: Leads scoring in G League win

Mann posted 30 points (12-17 FG, 4-7 3 Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 123-111 victory against the Agua Caliente Clippers. Mann had his best game of the season on Tuesday, shooting well above his season average from the field and...
NBA
vavel.com

How Is Capitanes CDMX Doing In The NBA G-League?

''I just want us to be competitive.'' Those were Capitanes CDMX General Manager Nick Lagios words when asked about his expectations prior to the start of the 2021 NBA G-League season. Eight games into the Showcase Cup in the Development League and seems like Lagios plans' are going in the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Called down to G League

Kuminga has been assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday. The athletic forward has started to find himself seeing the court more with the Warriors. Kuminga has averaged 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per contest over Golden State's last seven showings. The No. 7 overall pick will most likely get called back up to the Warriors' main roster after seeing additional live-game opportunities with Santa Cruz.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Luka Samanic: Another big G League performance

Samanic finished Saturday's G League loss to Maine with 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and three steals over 35 minutes. Samanic has dominated G League competition of late, averaging 26.7 points and 11.0 rebounds over his past three games. He's shooting 54.5 percent from the floor over that span and has made seven of 17 attempts from three-point range. The 2019 first-round NBA draft pick is on a two-way deal with the New York Knicks, and he could see some time with the NBA squad if a need arises in the frontcourt.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Jazz Center Udoka Azubuike Injures Ankle In G League Game

Udoka Azubuike suffered a partially dislocated right ankle while playing for Utah’s G League affiliate Friday night, the Jazz announced (via Twitter). The team’s medical staff determined that the second-year center has a subluxation in his right ankle, but initial X-rays didn’t show a fracture. Doctors will continue to review the MRI results to set a timetable for Azubuike’s recovery (Twitter link).
NBA
RealGM

Klay Thompson Assigned To G League For Increased Practice Reps

Klay Thompson's long comeback from injuries continues to take steps in the right direction. The Golden State Warriors have assigned Thompson to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League for some increased practice reps. Thompson has not played in an NBA game since Game 5 the 2019 NBA Finals....
NBA
NBC Sports

Moody secures Santa Cruz win with blocked shot in G League

There is excitement throughout the entire Warriors organization. From the NBA to the G League, Golden State has a lot to look forward to this season. First-round draft picks Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga have seen plenty of action with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season. Prior to the Warriors recalling both rookies from the G League to the NBA Saturday afternoon, Moody ended Friday night's game between the Sea Dubs and the G League Ignite with an impressive game-ending block.
NBA
All 76ers

Paul Reed Heads Back to NBA G League for a Game With Blue Coats

The Sixers are assigning Paul Reed to their NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, this weekend. Reed, who starred in the developmental league last season as he won MVP and was named the Rookie of the Year, will make his first G League appearance since last year's championship in the Orlando bubble on Saturday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Georgios Kalaitzakis: Returns to G League

The Bucks assigned Kalaitzakis to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. The rookie second-round draft pick will head to the G League to get some playing time Monday in the Herd's matchup with the Windy City Bulls. Since he isn't a two-way player, Kalaitzakis could rejoin the Bucks immediately after the Herd's contest.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Jordan Nwora: Goes to G League

The Bucks assigned Nwora to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. Nwora is expected to remain with the Herd just for Monday's game against the Windy City Bulls before rejoining the parent club ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets. The second-year forward has held down a rotation spot for most of the season, but his opportunities have waned of late while the Bucks have gotten healthier. Nwora played just five minutes in the Bucks' most recent game Sunday in Indiana.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Klay Thompson assigned to Warriors G League affiliate

Another step in Klay Thompson’s return process: The Golden State Warriors assigned Thompson to G League Santa Cruz for increased practice reps, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter) ANALYSIS: Thompson remains without a firm timetable for return, but this move would indicate he is...
NBA

