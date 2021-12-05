Thunder's Derrick Favors: Practices again

Toney (quadriceps) isn't practicing Friday and thus seems unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Earlier Friday, coach Joe Judge suggested that Toney would start off with the training staff but ultimately might play in Sunday's game if he managed to get in some work at Friday's practice. With that now looking unlikely, Toney and Sterling Shepard (quad) both appear on track to miss the game, likely leaving Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton as the unchallenged top two at wide receiver, backed by John Ross and Collin Johnson. With tight ends Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and Kaden Smith (knee) also looking shaky to play, the Giants won't necessarily use more multi-TE sets even if both Toney and Shepard are inactive.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO