Thunder's Derrick Favors: Practices again

Seals-Jones (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. Prior to exiting early in Washington's Week 10 win over Tampa Bay with a hip injury and then missing the Football Team's next two games, Seals-Jones played no fewer than 92 percent of the offensive snaps in any of his previous five appearances. With a pair of limited practices to begin Week 13 prep, Seals-Jones has a decent chance of suiting up Sunday against Las Vegas, but he'll likely be looking at a significant role reduction if he's active for the contest. Seals-Jones' snap counts before he suffered the injury were inflated by the absence of top tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring), who returned from injured reserve Monday and drew six targets in Washington's 17-15 win over Seattle. Like Seals-Jones, Thomas has been limited in both of Washington's first two practices of the week, but the latter will be the team's unquestioned No. 1 option at the position if he's cleared to play Sunday, as expected.
