Thunder's Derrick Favors: Practices again

 5 days ago

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault confirmed that Favors (illness) practiced Sunday but is still dealing with symptoms of the flu, Nick Crain of SI.com reports. Favors...

CBS Sports

Thunder's Gabriel Deck: Sent to G League

Deck was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Deck has made just five appearances for the Thunder this season, scoring 1.8 points across 4.6 minutes per game. The Blue don't play again until Friday, but if Deck is still with them, he will likely see extended run against the G League Ignite.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Out again

Rose (ankle) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game versus the Hawks. Rose's absence wil mark his third straight game missed due to ankle soreness. With Kemba Walker (rest) also out, Immanuel Quickley will presumably be in for a bigger workload than usual, while Alec Burks and RJ Barrett could see some more minutes running the point.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Will not return

Williams will not return to Friday's game against the Wizards due to an ankle injury, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports. The severity of Williams' ankle injury is unknown at this time. He will have a couple days to recover, as the Pelicans do not play again until Monday's matchup with the Rockets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 Coby White trades the Bulls could make to become a title contender

The Chicago Bulls have had a phenomenal start to the 2021-22 season following their big offseason. They are 14-8 on the year and are second in the Eastern Conference. The additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been vital to their early-season success. They have paired these players with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, creating a solid roster.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Theo Maledon: Assigned to G League

Maledon was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports. Maledon averaged 3.7 points in 9.0 minutes per game across his last three appearances with the Thunder. He should see more run in the G League.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Tre Mann: Enters starting five

Mann is starting Wednesday's game against Houston, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports. Mann went off for 17 points in 30 minutes during his squad's last matchup Monday against Houston, and he'll be rewarded by receiving an opportunity to run with the first unit. This marks his first start of the 2021 campaign.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Josh Giddey: Out Wednesday, Thursday

Giddey (illness) will not play Wednesday against Houston or Thursday against the Grizzlies. The good news is Giddey did not test positive for COVID-19, but he'll still miss two games as the Thunder head into a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back set. The rookie is coming off of a rough shooting night Monday against the Rockets, when he posted just two points on 1-of-9 shooting (0-5 3Pt) to go with seven assists, five boards, one steal and two blocks.
NBA
expressnews.com

As Derrick White’s confidence rises, so do Spurs’ fortunes

Spurs guard Derrick White stared through the glow of the screen in front of him, tracking a man that looked both familiar and unknown at the same time. The player in question wore White’s No. 4 jersey, as well as his recognizable-from-space hairstyle and headband. Other than that, the guy...
NBA
numberfire.com

Mike Muscala (ankle) misses Thunder practice Tuesday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala (ankle) did not practice on Tuesday. Muscala was a late scratch on Monday with an ankle injury and he could be headed for another absence on Wednesday. Derrick Favors (illness) also missed Tuesday's practice after not playing on Monday. Isaiah Roby played 27 minutes on Monday and scored a season-high 17 points with 5 boards, a steal, a block, and a triple.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Darius Bazley: Dealing with elbow soreness

Bazley is questionable Wednesday against the Rockets due to left elbow soreness. Bazley has started every game this season, so there will be a small shake-up if he's unable to play Wednesday. That could mean more minutes for Aleksej Pokusevski, Isaiah Roby and other forwards.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Mike Muscala: Not listed on injury report

Muscala (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Grizzlies. Muscala missed the last two games due to right ankle soreness, but it appears as though he'll be back in action Thursday. He's averaged 5.7 points in 13.7 minutes per game across his last three appearances.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: In concussion protocol

Gilgeous-Alexander has been placed in concussion protocol and will miss at least Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. The up-and-coming guard is a late addition to Oklahoma City's injury report, and the team will be short on playmakers since Josh Giddey (illness) is also sidelined. For as long as Gilgeous-Alexander is sidelined, more minutes will be available for the likes of Ty Jerome, Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins.
NBA
CBS Sports

Football Team's Ricky Seals-Jones: Limited again in practice

Seals-Jones (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. Prior to exiting early in Washington's Week 10 win over Tampa Bay with a hip injury and then missing the Football Team's next two games, Seals-Jones played no fewer than 92 percent of the offensive snaps in any of his previous five appearances. With a pair of limited practices to begin Week 13 prep, Seals-Jones has a decent chance of suiting up Sunday against Las Vegas, but he'll likely be looking at a significant role reduction if he's active for the contest. Seals-Jones' snap counts before he suffered the injury were inflated by the absence of top tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring), who returned from injured reserve Monday and drew six targets in Washington's 17-15 win over Seattle. Like Seals-Jones, Thomas has been limited in both of Washington's first two practices of the week, but the latter will be the team's unquestioned No. 1 option at the position if he's cleared to play Sunday, as expected.
NFL

