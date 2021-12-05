ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Laura Davidson’s SOHO Chair Is the Ultimate Desk Accessory

By Erica Murphy
bestproducts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome products that we’ve tried have stood the test of time and remain our faves to this day. In our series 10/10 Would Recommend, we’re giving the final word on well-known products that we fully stand behind. The Product. The Laura Davidson SOHO Chair, a sleek leather desk chair...

www.bestproducts.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

Our Guide to the Season's Must-Have Accessories

Holiday gifting can be daunting for even the most seasoned shopper like myself. While some people are easy to buy gifts for, many others (you know who you are) are far from it. Some are simply picky, or their style changes too often to keep up with, while others seem to own everything already.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Design Milk

Pearson Lloyd Turns Waste Food Packaging Into Desk Accessories

BFRIENDS by Bene is a collection of desktop accessories made from discarded food packaging. Pen pots, trays, and a smart phone stand, are all 3D printed from 100% recycled PLA, a cornstarch-derived bioplastic, that has been diverted from landfill. The collection was designed by London-based Pearson Lloyd and produced by Batch.Works. We spoke to Luke Pearson (below, left), co-founder of Pearson Lloyd, to find out more.
ENVIRONMENT
cititour.com

Nina's x Liquid Lab to Open at NoMo SoHo Hotel

Nina’s x Liquid Lab. a new cocktail lounge located inside the chic NoMo SoHo Hotel (9 Crosby Street), will officially open on December 16. The famous craft cocktail team Liquid Lab NYC, lead by cofounders Gregory Lucas and Parker Boase, have created a living gallery featuring the craft of art-inspired cocktails, combined with live DJ performances and art from graduates of The New York Academy of Art.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Press

elago's new MagSafe accessories

Elago's New MagSafe Accessories Are Perfect Gifts. SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the introduction of the MagSafe charger in 2020, elago has been designing MagSafe accessories fit for any user and environment. Some of their newer designs make perfect gifts for friends and family during the holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soho#Real Estate#Health Com#Gq#The Soho Chair
floridasportsman.com

Top Kayak Accessories for the Ultimate Tricked-Out Rig

Want to have the ultimate customized kayak rig? Check out our recommendations for the top kayak accessories. Hobie makes some of the most well thought out and bomb-proof kayak accessories on the market. These are among our universal favorites. Hobie products are not the cheapest, but they are truly tough, long-lasting and complete, with generally all the rigging hardware you need, making them a great long-term value. And many of Hobie’s accessories work well on all brands of kayaks.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Footwear News

Alex Mill to Launch First-Ever Shoe This Weekend

Alex Mill is in growth mode. After starting as a men’s shirt brand founded by Alex Drexler in 2012, the company has since undergone a complete reinvention with the help of Madewell and J.Crew’s former design lead Somsack Sikhounmuong, who joined the company after a 15-year stint at the retail chain. Under the leadership of Alex, Somsack, and the brand’s CEO Mickey Drexler —Alex’s dad and the former CEO of J.Crew and Gap — the company opened a new store in 2020 on 70 Mercer Street in SoHo and more recently, a shop on Madison Avenue. Sikhounmuong is also credited with bringing...
APPAREL
Dezeen

Pearson Lloyd designs 3D-printed desk accessories made from recycled bioplastic waste

London studio Pearson Lloyd has worked with design and 3D-manufacturing studio Batch.Works to create pen pots, trays and a mobile-phone stand made from discarded food packaging for office brand Bene. The collection, called bFRIENDS by Bene, was 3D-printed from recycled polylactic acid (PLA) sourced from food packagings by Batch.Works. It...
DESIGN
moneytalksnews.com

Tools and Accessories at Lowe's: Up to 40% off

Save on over 400 tools from top brands Kobalt, DeWalt, and Craftsman. Shop Now at Lowe's Tips Pictured is the Kobalt 227-Piece SAE and Metric Combination Mechanics Tool Set for $99 ($116 off).
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Rolling Stone

The Rolling Stones Unveil Bag and Accessories Collection for the Holidays

When it comes to holiday gifts for Rolling Stones fans, you can always get what you want. The Rolling Stones have teamed up with accessories-maker The Bugatti Group on a new line of bags, wallets and accessories, available now on Macys.com. The limited-edition collection features classic backpacks, totes and crossbody bags adorned with Rolling Stones iconography and the band’s iconic red tongue logo. Macy's Buy: Rolling Stones Duffel Bag at $49.99 While some of the pieces feature an all-over Rolling Stones print (like the roomy duffel bag above), other pieces feature more subtle nods to the group. This “Core Collection” backpack is available in a classic black...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PLANetizen

Opinion: It's Time To Put People Ahead of Cars in SoHo

After describing the joys and challenges of living and working in New York City's SoHo neighborhood, Sara Schiller argues in favor of the SoHo Broadway Initiative's Public Realm Framework and Vision Plan, which presents "a fresh image of SoHo, where streets are reoriented for people and community, not cars." Schiller...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Interior Design

Bethan Laura Wood’s Latest Collection for Nilufar Sparks Curiosity and Conversation

Bethan Laura Wood’s latest collection, like much of her work to date, focuses on the boudoir (and the objects found there) as well as the dialectic between nature and the manmade. Meisen also introduces some new themes and fixations to her repertoire, from entomology to East Asian cabinetry—a potpourri of influences that results in visual exuberance and uniqueness. The series began life as an investigation into handles, which became jewelry in Wood’s hands. The beguiling front patterns of the short and tall cabinets derive from both the wood grain itself as well as meisen kimono fabric and the ikat weaving process used to produce its unique feathered coloration. The cabinets’ overall forms, meanwhile, recall the legs and antennae of crickets and forewings of certain beetles.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Gear Patrol

Save 20% on Grovemade's Top-Tier Desk Gear Today Only

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. A cluttered, unsightly desk isn't good for anyone. It can make your work situation more frustrating, less efficient and could even have a negative impact on your overall morale. And while keeping things tidy is certainly something you'll have to manage yourself, you can make it simpler by outfitting your workspace — be that at home or back in the office — with some organizational tools and desktop gear, like the gorgeous offerings from Grovemade. Whether its your desk that needs a bit of sprucing up or that of your family member, friend, or colleague, you can't go wrong with Grovemade's 20-percent Cyber Monday savings.
SHOPPING
thezoereport.com

Laura Harrier's Shacket Is The Type You Can Easily Wear With Anything

Laura Harrier’s everyday style is effortless and trendy with a touch of minimalism. Take a look at her Instagram page and you’ll promptly find an array of fashion girl-approved brands like Gimauas, Mirror Palais, and Réalisation Par. More recently, another Insta-popular label Paris Georgia made its way into the actor’s latest outfit. Harrier’s blue shacket and matching pants set from the New Zealand-based label looked stylish and fuss-free. It also offered a cooler take on your more classic pantsuits. If you haven’t tried this season’s buzzy shacket trend, take a style note from Harrier and incorporate the piece into your next ensemble ASAP.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bestproducts.com

10 Ski Jackets for Kids That Are Functional and Fashionable

Getting ready to hit the slopes with kids feels like it takes a Herculean effort. Even just finding the right ski jacket for kids can be a pretty big task when you consider everything that it needs to accomplish ... not to mention the fact that kids are oh, so picky about what they wear in general. I’ve done the research, read the reviews, and even had my own children give the coats the once over to find the best ski coats for kids available right now, in a myriad of styles and price points. It’s just a matter of figuring out which one your child likes best.
APPAREL
bestproducts.com

10 Amazing Gifts from Amazon Launchpad to Give This Season

When it comes to seasonal gifting, we can't deny the appeal of a one-stop-shop. There's something about getting all of your presents at once that alleviates the stress of shopping. And where else but Amazon can you find a hand-embroidered towel for your grandmother, state-of-the-art headphones for your nephew, and paper towels for your pantry all in one go?
SHOPPING
News Channel 34

12 cozy gifts to order right now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These cozy products make great gifts for yourself or someone else Looking for a cozy gift for yourself or someone else? While warm blankets and soft pajamas are great options, consider expanding your horizons into other products that cater to creature comforts. Cozy gifts help recipients […]
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy