WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School leaders said an unloaded gun and also a B.B. gun was discovered Thursday at Hanes Magnet Middle. Robin Willard the principal at the school said it was reported to administrators that two different students may have a weapon. Willard said one student was found with a B.B. gun. However, another student was discovered with a real unloaded gun. Willard said the incidents are not related. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office seized the weapon. School leaders also contacted the students’ parents as well. No students or staff were threatened or harmed and there was no altercation, according to Willard.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO