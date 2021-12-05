Watch Doja Cat’s futuristic new music video for ‘Woman’

Doja Cat embarks on another spaced-out adventure in the new music video for “Woman,” a track off her latest album, Planet Her. The clip was directed by Child, and it finds an intergalactic queen being warned of an imminent threat to her throne before conjuring the most powerful weapon she has at her disposal: Doja Cat. Admittedly, the narrative plot gets kind of lost from there, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the clip isn’t lacking in eye-popping visuals, futuristic costumes, and expertly choreographed dance sequences. Doja Cat released Planet Her back in June, following up on her 2019 pop breakout, Hot Pink. The album spun off a couple of hit singles — “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, and “Need to Know” — just appeared on Rolling Stone‘s list of 2021’s best LPs, and helped Doja Cat pick up eight Grammy nominations. On top of a handful of genre nods, Doja Cat will compete in the three big categories, with Planet Her up for Album of the Year, and “Kiss Me More” nominated for Song and Record of the Year.

