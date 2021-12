PLANT CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a man is dead Monday morning after hitting a tractor-trailer on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County. Troopers say around 4:30 a.m. the man was driving westbound in the inside lane of I-4 near McIntosh Road at a high rate of speed. When he attempted to switch lanes, he hit the back of a tractor-trailer in the outside lane sending his car spinning off the road, according to FHP.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO