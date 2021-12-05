ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-05 10:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson...

alerts.weather.gov

