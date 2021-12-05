A man was injured in a shooting near St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach Saturday evening, according to Long Beach police.

Just after 7 p.m., officers found the man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body at East 10th Street and Long Beach Boulevard, police said. The Long Beach Fire Department then transported the victim to a local hospital, police said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a crime scene, police said. The victim also “refused to cooperate” with the ongoing investigation, they added.

At this time, no suspect information is available, and the motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

The post Man shot near St. Mary hospital in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post .