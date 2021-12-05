ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man shot near St. Mary hospital in Long Beach

By Crystal Niebla
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 5 days ago

A man was injured in a shooting near St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach Saturday evening, according to Long Beach police.

Just after 7 p.m., officers found the man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body at East 10th Street and Long Beach Boulevard, police said. The Long Beach Fire Department then transported the victim to a local hospital, police said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a crime scene, police said. The victim also “refused to cooperate” with the ongoing investigation, they added.

At this time, no suspect information is available, and the motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

Shootings in Long Beach spiked last year. With weeks still to go, 2021 is already worse.

The post Man shot near St. Mary hospital in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy