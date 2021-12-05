ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Safeguarding children needs proper resources

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcBex_0dEiAg7c00
One reader writes that ‘up to 63% of health visitors were redeployed, some to administrative tasks’ during the pandemic.

While services designed to protect Arthur Labinjo-Hughes were involved with the family, we do not know yet what could have been done differently to prevent his death; that is the subject for a learning review. I am not condoning poor practice; we must recognise and address this. However, we should appreciate the context: the system in England is “a 30-year-old tower of Jenga held together with Sellotape”, according to the chair of the independent review of children’s social care.

I have facilitated workshops for practitioners working with child neglect throughout the pandemic. These practitioners are running on empty and yet have found inventive ways to ensure children continue to be protected. However, this is at significant cost.

I have witnessed workers crying with frustration, struggling with limited resources, created by year-on-year cuts to budgets. Others are risking Covid, violence and aggression, and feel compelled to visit at weekends and out of hours to keep children safe. I have heard from supervisors working long hours in front of a screen trying to support workers and manage their caseloads virtually. All staff are struggling with their current workloads as a tsunami of new cases roll in as the pandemic takes its toll on families who can cope no longer.

The contribution that health and social care professionals, shop assistants and others have made during the pandemic is acknowledged frequently. Not so the contribution of those working to safeguard our children. What does that say about our society? Unless we recognise the need for well-resourced services and value the contribution of these practitioners, children remain vulnerable.

Jan Horwath

Emeritus professor in child welfare, University of Sheffield

While agreeing with most of what Harry Ferguson concludes about the case of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes (Opinion, 3 December), I am disappointed by the narrowness of the analysis, and the focus on agency and individual practice.

As a retired social worker with 30 years’ experience, I have watched with impotent fury and despair the recent hollowing out of social services by governments committed to funding cuts and privatisation.

During my career, the priorities of the job shifted from care, support and prevention towards intervention and mopping up the mess. Social work before the 1980s was sloppy and unfocused, and needed a shake-up, and value-for-money auditing had to be part of this. What it did not need was to be turned into a skeleton emergency response service, forced to create thresholds even for responding to suggestions of neglect and abuse.

Ken Rutter

Sheffield

Prof Harry Ferguson’s article says: “Health visitors, early help and therapeutic services that normally support young children and parents retreated from homes and either went online or stopped altogether.”

The use of the word “retreat” implies that it was voluntary. The health visiting service was categorised as a “partial stop” service in the NHS’s Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response programme – up to 63% of health visitors were redeployed, some to administrative tasks. This was not of our choosing, and those remaining carried huge burdens in a service already under-resourced. As always, the service to families was the priority.

Pamela Goldberg

Chair, Institute of Health Visiting

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The 12 steps may not work for everyone, but can transform lives

As co-chair of the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) for the 12-step programme for recovery from addictions, I am disappointed that Oscar Quine had been told that the 12 steps would cure his addiction (I was told the 12 steps would cure my addiction. Why did I end up feeling more broken?, 4 December). We do not claim that. The steps do not work for everyone, but they certainly do for many.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Sibghat Kadri obituary

The barrister and anti-racism pioneer Sibghat Kadri, who has died aged 84 of cancer, was the first Muslim appointed Queen’s Counsel and also established the first multiracial chambers in Britain. His life, in and out of court, was dedicated to the pursuit of racial equality. The barrister and Labour peer...
OBITUARIES
theonefeather.com

1,057 Children

Editor’s Note: Vickie Bradley, Secretary of Public Health and Human Services spoke at a work session on Indian Child Welfare Act conducted by Tribal Council on October 26, 2021. The following is a transcription of her presentation. I’m going to talk about why we have 1,057 children that have child...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Ferguson
khn.org

Watch: No Extra Resources for Children Orphaned by Covid

The number of U.S. deaths from covid-19 has surpassed 778,000. Left behind are tens of thousands of children — some orphaned — after their parents or a grandparent who cared for them died. In this report, co-produced with PBS NewsHour, KHN correspondent Sarah Varney looks at the risks these grieving children face to their well-being, both in the short and long term. No concerted government effort exists to help the estimated 140,000 children who have lost a parent — or even to identify them.
EASTMAN, GA
wvlt.tv

COVID-19 complications in children on the rise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - COVID-19 vaccination rates among children ages five to 11 are slower compared to older children, according to recent data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 16 percent of kids ages five to 11 received their first dose of the vaccine one month after becoming eligible.
KIDS
Daily Mississippian

Americans need accessible mental health resources now

The University of Mississippi’s Counseling Department never really gets a day off — working with the university’s population of nearly 25,000 students and faculty members, their services are in near-constant demand. As nearly one-fifth of Americans struggle with a mental health disorder, with numbers on the rise since the onset...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#University Of Sheffield#Indi
unc.edu

Child Find ACCESS aims to improve services for infants, toddlers, and children with disabilities

Researchers at the UNC Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute (FPG) have recently launched the Child Find ACCESS project, a model demonstration to improve services and results for infants, toddlers, and children with disabilities. The project, which aligns with the Institute’s commitment to equity, is designed to address ongoing challenges experienced by states in identifying infants and toddlers needing early intervention services, which has resulted in persistent racial inequities and disparities in identification rates.
ADVOCACY
Salisbury Post

Letter: Children need to know parents’ feelings

Sadness and grief challenge our peace. Though difficult, we know that this part of life will never cease. The processing of grief can be masked in disbelief. So, how do students comprehend, when life suddenly comes to an end?. As a parent, I pray for you, I really do. I...
SALISBURY, NC
BBC

End of life home care: Hospice volunteers needed

More hospice volunteers are needed because of a lack of professional carers, according to one charity. Hospice at Home Aberystwyth Volunteering (HAHAV) provides support for people who have an incurable or life-limiting illness. The charity said it saw a "steadily increasing flow" of requests for its one to one care...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Cheddar News

Mental Health Crisis for Kids Worsening Amid Pandemic

Shelli Avenevoli, Ph.D., the deputy director for the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), joined Cheddar to discuss concerns about the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the nation's youth. While mental health issues have been a point of concern for the populace at large, Avenevoli talked about how vulnerable young people have been during the COVID-19 crisis. "It's important to keep in mind, for children and adolescents, that the pandemic is occurring during a time of very formative development when social connection is vital for health and optimal function," she said. Avenevoli also noted broad political and social upheavals that have contributed to the issue but also things that can be done to help minors with their mental wellbeing.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11: What families need to know

Ever since Canada approved the child-sized Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 and started to distribute nearly three million doses, some parents have jumped at the chance to get their kids vaccinated, while others still have questions. "Even before it was approved, about 50 percent of parents were already very eager to...
KIDS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Avila residents quilt for children in need

When Marilyn Seidenberg moved into Avila Independent Retirement Community she had one hobby in mind, to start a quilting club. “I put a sign in the mailroom and I said, if anybody quilts, I’d like to start quilting, and I would deliver little gift bags to people’s doorknobs. Bribes, I’m sorry - coerce, we call it,” says Seidenberg.
CHARITIES
Brookings Register

Quilters supporting children in need

BROOKINGS – The Brookings Area Quilt Guild recently wrapped up a months-long project to support children in the community. They made and donated handmade pillowcases that will be gifted to children who are currently in the Brookings area foster care system. More than 110 pillowcases were made by the group...
BROOKINGS, SD
ABC 33/40 News

Children housing facilities need donations on 'Giving Tuesday'

From toys to blankets, children in long term care housing in Central Alabama want presents to unwrap this holiday season. Faith based non profits, like Grace House and Big Oak Ranch need donations to make that possible. Officials with Grace House told us they’ve already started receiving donations this holiday...
CHARITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

77K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy