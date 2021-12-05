Greenville tradition returns with annual Christmas parade

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a night the community looks forward to every year. The Uptown District was full of Christmas Spirit on Saturday after the annual Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade.

The City of Greenville partnered with the Greenville Jaycees to host the parade.

“It’s really wonderful to have the community out and about, especially after everything that’s occurred with COVID,” Abby Schwartz, the BA board member of the Greenville Jaycees, said. “Really gives an opportunity for people to do something outdoors and also have fun and be part of the holiday spirit.”

The new route this year ran along Evans Street, from First Street to Ninth Street and was packed with parade-goers watching the 63 participants.

“My favorite part about this Christmas parade is having everybody out here having joy, making new friends and you can make any type of friends out here and it’s fun. You’re having a fun time out here,” Jackson Baker said, a 10-year-old parade attendee.

One local, Frederick Boyd, said he has attended the Greenville parade for more than 10 years. He said his favorite part of the parade is watching little kids’ expressions on their faces.

Boyd has a message for those who have not attended a parade.

“Come to one, and if you’ve got a heart and see the fun and the kindness on people’s faces, you will be back,” Boyd said. “Beause it does something for them and it does something for you, too. Come to one, come again. They get better, believe me, I know.”

People celebrated the Christmas season during the City of Washington’s annual parade Saturday morning.

People gathered on Union Street and 2nd Street to watch floats, listen to marching bands and see the man himself, Santa Claus. The holiday spirit carried over to the Harbor District Market with curated vendors and ornament decorating.

