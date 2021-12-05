A North Carolina man accidentally bought 2 identical lottery tickets — and won 2 jackpots

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Richardson resident got lucky, and soon after, got $1 million richer. The person who purchased a Texas Lottery scratch off ticket at Zack Chevron And Deli at 17604 Davenport Road in Dallas is remaining anonymous, but the Texas Lottery announced the winner did claim the $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 Extreme Cash game. This was the last of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.57, including break-even prizes. An Arlington resident won $1 million on a scratch off game in October. That ticket was sold at the Circle K at 3980 South Belt Line Road in Grand Prairie.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO