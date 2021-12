Amy Kaplan’s work as vice president of external affairs and director of government relations at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland is central to her community involvement. “My work at the Federation involves advocating for government funding for our nursing homes, for tax policies that help Federation and other nonprofits raise charitable dollars that go back into the community, for strong U.S.-Israel relationships, and federal and state funding for security enhancements for the Federation and agencies and synagogues –

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO