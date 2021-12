I consider myself a Pokémon veteran, dating my time with Game Freak’s RPG since Pokémon Red/Blue on the Gameboy. I vividly remember focusing my eyes on that hue-green screen and boxing my way around pixelated towns being astounded by the idea of adventuring out into the world of Pokémon, training and evolving all 150(1) creatures and becoming the very best! Nothing meant more to me than reading up on GameFaqs magazine trying to find secrets and realizing that you can challenge the hidden elite, Red (or Blue) that represented the ageless Ash Ketchum! My 7 year old self tried and failed for so many days until it clicked and I won. It was one of the biggest gaming highlights of my life and ever since, Game Freak’s Pokémon has lived in my DNA.

