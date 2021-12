SORRY, I DO NOT MAINTAIN THIS ANY MORE BUT LEAVE IT ON FILE EXCHANGE AS IS. This function reads in numbers from a text file and stores them to a cell array. It solves the problem that often the numbers in the text file are written by programs (e.g. MS Excel) using the Windows regional settings for the format of a number, e.g. 100,000.123 (english) or 100.000,123 (german). Matlab does not use windows locale settings. read_float uses either the Windows locale settings or user specified characters for the digit group and decimal separators. The numbers are detected using a regular expression which matches any floating point number (even complex numbers, see documentation of str2double.m)

