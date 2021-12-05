I Worked at Rikers Island. Mishandling the Vaccine Mandate Could Cost Lives | Opinion

The Rikers Correctional Center in New York City is in crisis. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, conditions for inmates have steadily worsened. The situation has become so severe that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Carolyn Maloney called the conditions in the facility a “humanitarian crisis” in separate letters addressed to New York City district attorneys. In the last 10 months, overtime pay for corrections officers at Rikers Island has ballooned to nearly $99 million dollars. To compound the staffing crisis, hundreds of corrections officers refused to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and were placed on unpaid leave, which was announced on Dec. 1. Although the New York City Council has already voted to close the facility by 2026, it is clear that the situation at Rikers Island has become unmanageable for both staff and those incarcerated, and the prison simply must be closed now.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO