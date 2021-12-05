ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Worked at Rikers Island. Mishandling the Vaccine Mandate Could Cost Lives | Opinion

By Ralph Ortiz
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to City Hall, the Department of Corrections has the lowest number of vaccinated staff. And it's going to cost...

cbslocal.com

As Staffing Shortage On Rikers Island Remains Big Concern, Vaccine Deadline For NYC Correction Officers Expires

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The vaccination deadline for workers with the Department of Correction has come and gone, making them the last city employees to be under a mandate. But it comes as an ongoing staffing shortage has contributed to deaths and violence on Rikers Island, a situation some fear could get even worse, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

DOC officers face vaccine mandate deadline amid Rikers crisis

NEW YORK — A major COVID vaccine mandate deadline looms Tuesday over Rikers Island and other New York City jails amid a staffing crisis. All Department fo Correction workers must be vaccinated by 5 p.m. Tuesday or risk being suspended without pay. As of Monday night, just 74% of uniformed correction officers had gotten at […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Hundreds Of Correction Officers Defy New Vaccine Mandate, Compounding Staff Crisis On Rikers

Hundreds of New York City correction officers will be placed on unpaid leave after refusing to comply with a newly enacted vaccine mandate. Department of Correction employees were given until Tuesday afternoon to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, a one-month extension on the deadline for all other municipal workers. The deferred implementation was intended to avoid inflaming the staffing crisis that has thrown Rikers Island into chaos in recent months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Crime & Safety
City
cbslocal.com

Federal Hearing Focused On Conditions At Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City attorneys, a federal monitor and others met Thursday with a federal judge regarding the ongoing crisis on Rikers Island. While it was acknowledged that new protocols have helped, staff shortages and violence continue to create what was described as a dire situation. The...
cbslocal.com

Rikers Island Chaos: Lawmakers Say Conditions Still Inhumane

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an executive order authorizing the Department of Correction to require 12-hour shifts for officers, just days before the vaccine mandate goes into effect. The union blasted the measure. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
POLITICS
CBS New York

With Deadline To Get Vaccinated Passed, 12-Hour Shifts Begin For Correction Workers On Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City correction officers on Rikers Island now have to work 12-hour shifts, as the department’s vaccine mandate is in effect. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Wednesday, it’s a move to address the severe staff shortages, after months of chaos. It was back to work on Rikers Island, but this time only for staff who have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Wednesday morning, 77% of uniformed Department of Correction employees complied. Another 9% remain on the job as their requested accommodations, including religious and medical exemptions, are considered. “We’ve seen it with every agency. There’s...
HEALTH
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Rikers Island must close immediately

The Rikers Correctional Center in New York City is in crisis. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, conditions for inmates have steadily worsened. The situation has become so severe that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Carolyn Maloney called the conditions in the facility a “humanitarian crisis” in separate letters addressed to New York City district attorneys. In the last 10 months, overtime pay for corrections officers at Rikers Island has ballooned to nearly $99 million dollars. To compound the staffing crisis, hundreds of corrections officers refused to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and were placed on unpaid leave, which was announced on Dec. 1. Although the New York City Council has already voted to close the facility by 2026, it is clear that the situation at Rikers Island has become unmanageable for both staff and those incarcerated, and the prison simply must be closed now.
CBS New York

Rikers Island Federal Monitor Finds ‘Conditions Have Progressively And Substantially Worsened’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The latest assessment from the federal monitor tasked with overseeing Rikers Island over the last six years finds “conditions have progressively and substantially worsened.” In recent months, state and local leaders have attempted to alleviate conditions at the city’s jail complex. Despite upgrades to the facilities, the release of some detainees and transfer of others, the monitor highlighted the root causes of the problems have yet to be addressed. Web Extra: Read The Report (.pdf) The report found a lack of competency and a void in leadership resulted in more than 2,000 assaults on staff, a record number of detainee...
Reason.com

Crisis at Rikers Island

Rikers Island, the infamous jail complex where New York City has incarcerated people since 1932, has always been a problem. But in 2021, the institutional rot and dysfunction cascaded into a full-blown catastrophe. As of October, 12 inmates had died at Rikers in 2021, five in suspected suicides. That's the...
US News and World Report

Rhode Island Working on Proof of Vaccination App

LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is developing a cellphone app that will allow residents to quickly and easily prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Gov. Daniel McKee said Wednesday. Although hesitant to call it a vaccine passport, the Democratic governor said at a news conference at a...
Public Safety
New York Post

Rev. Al Sharpton group to protest de Blasio’s city-sanctioned drug dens

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s sometime political partner, the Rev. Al Sharpton, is protesting his legalized drug injection site in Harlem, charging that city officials are treating the predominantly black neighborhood as a dumping ground for addicted, homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers. “We are compassionate and want to help...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

