ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

TOJ’s Know Your Opponent: Week 13 v Philadelphia Eagles

By Michael Meegan
turnonthejets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York football Jets are coming off their first road win of the season and now return home for a showdown against the mercurial Philadelphia Eagles. The Jets are 0-11 all time against Philly so the question is will this be the year they finally get off the...

turnonthejets.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles vs. Jets Week 13 recap: Everything we know

The Jets were well aware that they had never beaten the Eagles prior to Week 13, but they didn’t do much to end that streak on Sunday. New York fell to 0-12 all-time against Philadelphia, losing 33-18 at MetLife Stadium. Zach Wilson found the end zone three times in the first half, but Gang Green’s sputtering defense and Eagles QB Gardner Minshew conspired to limit the rookie quarterback’s opportunities in the second half. Wilson and the offense didn’t exactly seize the few chances they did get, and the officiating added enough questionable calls that Robert Saleh erupted on multiple occasions.
NFL
turnonthejets.com

TOJ’s DraftSZN Presents Dylan’s Dimes: Week 12 Edition

It’s rivalry week in college football. With games that will undoubtedly shape the postseason landscape, it’s time to take a closer look at three players who could be the biggest catalysts to their team’s success, in what will likely be their final seasons before heading to the next level. Introduction:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Devonta Smith
turnonthejets.com

TOJ’s In The Trenches: New York Jets Defensive Line Review, Week Eleven

In our weekly In The Trenches series, we’ll focus on the performances of the Jets’ offensive and defensive lines throughout the season. In this edition, Dan discusses the performance of the defensive line in the Jets’ week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins and preview their week 12 matchup with the Houston Texans.
NFL
turnonthejets.com

TOJ’s Know Your Opponent: New York Jets v Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have been memed all year, and most memes consistent of “they are not a real football team” and “they are tanking this year.” Well… the Houston Texans are coming off a big win against the Titans last week and they are FAVORED against our New York Jets. Man, this is gonna a weird game on Sunday.
NFL
USA Today

Eagles vs. Giants: 6 important stats to know for Week 12

The Giants dismissed offensive coordinator Jason Garrett this week and they’ll look to open up their stagnant offense at home against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 at MetLife Stadium. Philadelphia is 5-6 and has won three of four games since first-year coach Nick Sirianni unveiled a dominant rushing attack....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#The Eagles#American Football#Toj#Dvoa#Ol#Dl
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jordan Mailata is Philadelphia’s new bodyguard

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Jordan Mailata didn’t grow up playing football, but he gets it. As an offensive lineman, as a left tackle, his main job is to protect the quarterback. And much like Jason Peters before him, Mailata is a bodyguard of sorts. So when he saw Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport give Jalen Hurts a late push out of bounds in the first quarter of Sunday’s 40-29 win, the 6-foot-8, 365-pound Mailata wasn’t happy. And he let him know. “For me, it’s protecting my family,” Mailata said. “… All these guys on the team, are my family. And so for me, protecting my family is what made me do that. For me, seeing my brother get hit, pushed out of bounds late, it didn’t roll with my right.”
NFL
Kansas State Collegian

Know Your Opponent: The Texas Longhorns

Kansas State has one final game of the regular season before the bowl game. The Wildcats travel to Austin, Texas, to take on the struggling Texas Longhorns Friday at 11 a.m. If K-State wins and Kansas takes care of business against West Virginia in Lawrence, the two Kansas schools could doom Texas to a last-place finish in the conference.
KANSAS STATE
lafbnetwork.com

Getting To Know USC’s Week 12 Opponent: BYU Cougars

Getting To Know USC’s Week 12 Opponent: BYU Cougars. On Saturday evening the 4-6 USC Trojans will host the 9-2 BYU Cougars in a game where coach Donte Williams should throw caution to the wind. At 4-6, you don’t have much to lose, so now is the time to see what you have. With this game being at the Coliseum the Trojans could have the momentum necessary to make this a game. MyBookie has USC +7, and the Trojans will have to be much better on defense to stop this efficient Cougar offense.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Giants troll Eagles by playing ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ theme after win

After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the New York Giants trolled their division rivals by playing a specific television theme song. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to gain ground on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. All they had to do was beat the New York Giants, who were coming off a dud performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Instead, it was the Eagles who laid an egg, as they lost to the Giants 13-7 on Sunday.
NFL
theonlycolors.com

Get to Know the Opponent: Penn State

Record: 7-4 Mascot: The Nittany Lion. Both of these head coaches, Mel Tucker and James Franklin, got new 10-year deals this week, so they should be pretty comfortable coming into this game, at least we know they are financially comfortable. James Franklin will be looking to steal a win on the road and get Penn State its third-straight win in the series.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Boston Scott’s future is anything but certain

In my humble opinion, the Philadelphia Eagles lost their Week 12 bout against the New York Giants when Boston Scott fumbled the ball with 1:39 left to play in the fourth quarter. Now sure, technically, that isn’t correct. Jonathan Gannon‘s defense came up big on the next drive, allowing the...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The curious case of Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley might just be the most curious player in the NFL. The second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley is currently signed to the ninth-largest contract of any running back in the league and might just be the most athletically gifted player at the position right now. His bench, vert, weight, and 40 all rank in the 90th-or-better percentiles according to Mockdraftable, and his tree-trunk legs make him as hard to slow down as he is to tackle.
NFL
Big Blue View

The Chris and Joe Show - Previewing the Philadelphia Eagles

The New York Giants need to quickly turn the page from Monday Night Football. They have just 6 days to get ready for their third divisional matchup, facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. The Giants are currently 0-2 in NFC East play and are coming off of a bad...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Let’s get Avonte Maddox in the darn Pro Bowl

Ah, it’s that time of year again, folks: Pro Bowl voting. While the Pro Bowl isn’t quite the be-all, end-all of NFL evaluation, as it’s more of a popularity contest than a true showcase of elite in-season talent, it’s a fun way to give praise to players who put in work and can be a financial boon for many a player with contract qualifiers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy