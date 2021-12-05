ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ilhan Omar Confident Pelosi Will Take Action Against Boebert for 'Anti-Muslim Rhetoric'

By Fatma Khaled
 5 days ago
She also called House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a "coward" and a "liar" for not condemning Boebert's...

paul bromme
5d ago

Ms. Omar should be removed also.The anti american liberal communist piece of crap has made many remarks and supported many bills and agendas that border on treason.

Dorrit Sherman
5d ago

Ilan Omar is anti USA, she wants to dismantle the usa, she should be remove and investigate. She married her brother for the green card , everything about the usa offend her, she belongs back where she came from

james gerber
5d ago

Both these women need ti be removed. Enough of lies and treason. This is why crime has gone up when you allow criminals like these two treasoners stay in office. They create and spread hate and violence by there speech and anti-American actions.

creators.com

The Unmitigated Gall of Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar is demanding that Congress censure a colleague over offensive remarks. This is a real demand happening right now, and reporters write about her demands without peppering their prose with incredulous exclamation marks. House progressives, in fact, are reportedly planning to introduce a resolution that would strip Republican...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Mark Meadows Files LOLsuit Against Nancy Pelosi For Bad Congress Thingy

Mark Meadows is mad as hell, and he’s not gonna take it any more. With the January 6 Select Committee threatening to refer him to the Justice Department for his refusal to testify, the former White House chief of staff sued Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Committee members last night for tortious subpoenaing. Or something.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Why hasn’t Nancy Pelosi acted yet to punish Lauren Boebert for her Islamophobic comments?

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing some heat from members of her own party as the pressure mounts on her leadership team to bring to the floor a resolution enacting punishment against Rep Lauren Boebert for Islamophobic comments she made about a fellow congresswoman, Ilhan Omar.The controversy started when video of Ms Boebert speaking at a fundraiser was posted, revealing the congresswoman telling a joke in which she suggests that Ms Omar is a suicide bomber because of her Muslim faith. She was later revealed to have made similar comments doubling down on the sentiment.At her weekly news conference on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

AOC says Pelosi’s failure to sanction Boebert over Islamophobic attack on Ilhan Omar is ‘an embarrassment’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has lashed out at Nancy Pelosi for failing to take action against Lauren Boebert, who suggested that Ilhan Omar — one of only three Muslims in Congress — poses a threat of terrorism because of her faith. “I haven’t heard anything binding from leadership, which in and of itself is an embarrassment,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez said. “This shouldn’t take this long; this should not drag on. It’s pretty simple. It doesn’t have to be a big huge thing. It’s pretty open and closed.”Several members of the Democratic Party criticised Speaker Pelosi for not taking any action against Ms Boebert...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

House to advance legislation to combat Islamophobia as pressure mounts to punish Boebert for anti-Muslim comments

(CNN) — The House is planning to advance Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s legislation to create a special envoy to combat Islamophobia on Thursday, marking the first step members are taking since Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s anti-Muslim comments calling Omar a terrorist. The bill, led by Omar that CNN exclusively reported in July, is scheduled to […] The post House to advance legislation to combat Islamophobia as pressure mounts to punish Boebert for anti-Muslim comments appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Lauren Boebert’s hate show

I was going to write today about the spread of the potentially deadly Omicron variant of COVID-19, but I’m afraid there’s another dangerous virus making its rounds — threatening Colorado, threatening America, threatening to normalize bigotry, threatening democracy itself — that also must be addressed. This virus, sadly, has no...
SOCIETY
FOX2Now

Rep. Cori Bush: “Rep. Lauren Boebert is a danger to this country”

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Democrats on Wednesday ratcheted up pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to punish firebrand conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, whose recent comments likening a Muslim member of Congress to a bomb-carrying terrorist they decried as a “bigoted” incitement to violence that puts “an entire group of Americans” in danger.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

House Democrats introduce resolution to strip Boebert of committee assignments

Nearly a dozen House Democrats introduced a resolution Wednesday to strip Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., of her committee assignments for anti-Muslim remarks aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declined to punish Boebert for making them. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., formally introduced the measure, which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Republicans Claim Rep. Ilhan Omar Never Apologized, But She Has

WASHINGTON ― Republicans have been inaccurately deflecting criticism of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s anti-Muslim attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) by claiming Omar never faced consequences for her own controversial comments. “On the Democrat side they want to only go after Republicans,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.)...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

‘The Boeberts Have Your Six’: Rep. Lauren Boebert Tweets Christmas Photo Of Her Young Sons With Guns To Show Support For Kentucky Lawmaker

(CBS4) – Rep. Lauren Boebert, an avid gun-rights activist, showed her support for a fellow representative who faced criticism after posting a Christmas photo of his family posing with firearms. “Santa, please bring ammo,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, tweeted. Merry Christmas! 🎄 ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021 Gun control activists condemned Massie’s photo. “The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well,” wrote Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The suspect in the school shooting in Oxford,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Montanan

UPDATED: U.S. House progressives file resolution yanking Boebert committee assignments

WASHINGTON — U.S. House progressives are pushing to strip Rep. Lauren Boebert of her committee assignments after the Colorado Republican suggested Minnesota’s Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of only three Muslims in Congress, was a terrorist. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, introduced a resolution Wednesday to remove Boebert from the Natural Resources Committee and Budget Committee for […] The post UPDATED: U.S. House progressives file resolution yanking Boebert committee assignments appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

