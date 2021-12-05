Jojo Siwa stunned in a midriff-baring top with a sparkling bow accent in one of her most daring outfits to date

JoJo Siwa attended the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball for the first time. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa attended the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball for the first time on Friday.

Siwa, 18, wore an open blazer that showed off her midriff alongside heels adorned with bows.

Siwa told E! News that her mother, Jessalyn Siwa, purchased the top.

JoJo Siwa stepped onto the red carpet in a bold, eye-catching ensemble that may be her most daring yet.

On Friday, the former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant attended her first-ever iHeartRadio Jingle Ball where the 18-year-old nearly stole the show with her red carpet look.

Siwa ditched her infamous bright colors for a more mature look that included a shimmery black blazer cinched together with a sparkling silver bow. The blazer was worn without a shirt underneath, showing off Siwa's midriff, diverting from her previous style.

The blazer was paired with leather shorts and black stilettos adorned with black bows — a possible callback to her signature hair accessory. According to Today, the heels were designed by Jimmy Choo.

Ahead of the event, Siwa shared two TikTok videos in which she transformed from comfy clothes to the Jingle Ball outfit.

While on the red carpet, Siwa told E! News that her mother, Jessalyn Siwa, helped pull the outfit together.

JoJo Siwa's black Jimmy Choo heels included bows in a callback to her well-known love for hair accessories. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"My mom went shopping. She pulled a few things out of a bag and, immediately, I knew, this is the one for tonight. It's the one," Siwa told E! News of the outfit.

Jessalyn praised her daughter's outfit in an Instagram post, writing: "Absolutely beautiful ❤ and the clothes and shoes are pretty fine too."

Recently, Siwa revealed that she wore a dress and heels "for the first time" in her life at the American Music Awards.

Siwa also made headlines after being the first celebrity to compete with a same-sex partner on "Dancing with the Stars." Although former NBA player Iman Shumpert won the competition this season, Siwa gained high scores for her routines with her dance partner Jenna Johnson.

In October, representatives for Siwa confirmed that she and Kylie Prew broke up after the two went public with their relationship in February.