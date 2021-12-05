ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Reportedly Not Holding Live Episode of Smackdown on New Year’s Eve

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

WWE will not be airing a live episode of Smackdown on New Year’s Eve, according to a new report. It was noted on the latest...

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Star Chris Jericho Reportedly Hospitalized Overseas

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho reportedly canceled his latest tour date with his band Fozzy after being hospitalized for a medical issue, according to a social media post from the venue Sin City in Swansea, Wales. Jericho is currently taking a break from AEW appearances to tour with the band Fozzy in Europe, though the show set to take place on December 10th has since been canceled on short notice.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: Britt Baker Shares Throwback Photo With Johnny Gargano, QT Marshall Honored In Orlando, AEW Considering West Coast Shows

– In a post on Twitter, Britt Baker shared a throwback photo of herself with Johnny Gargano, when she was one of his students. She wrote: “When I was one of Johnny’s students, we would be so excited to hear all about his early NXT trips before he officially signed. He was busier than ever creating the start of his legacy but he still always made it back to Cleveland to train us. #RebelHeart #JohnnyWrestling”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former Champion Seems To Be Done With WWE

So much for that? A lot of people have left WWE over the last few years and not all of them have been voluntary. Several of them been forced out of WWE through a long series of releases, though that has not been the case every single time. There are a few people who have wanted to leave WWE on their own accord and that might be the case again, albeit in a slightly strange way.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces Battle Royal For Tonight’s SmackDown

Roman Reigns will make his next title defense as Universal Champion against the winner of a battle royal that will take place on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. No competitors have been announced for the bout nor is there no word yet on when the title match will take place. WWE issued the following:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Hints At Leaving The Company For WWE

The wrestling world has changed drastically ever since All Elite Wrestling was announced back in 2019, and fans have seen quite a few former WWE stars sign with the company since then. CM Punk joined AEW a few months ago, and he’s currently feuding with MJF. During a recent promo...
WWE
411mania.com

Fast National Rating For WWE Smackdown Holds Well For Black Friday

The fast national numbers are reportedly in for last night’s WWE Smackdown, and they held well for a Black Friday episode. Friday night’s show did a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic per Spoiler TV, with 1.968 million viewers. Those numbers, which of course will be adjusted for...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Three Matches For This Week’s Episode Of WWE 205 Live Announced

WWE has announced three matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live. You can check out the complete card and the official preview below:. Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile in action as Diamond Mine lays claim to 205 Live. The stars of Diamond Mine take center stage in a packed...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Keller’s Focus On WWE (series premiere): NXT WarGames preview, futures of Gargano and O’Reilly, Bron Breakker, Raw and NXT ratings, Phoenix’s future, Smackdown New Year’s Eve update (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. NXT WarGames preview. Discussion on the unknown futures of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly. Bron Breaker reveals original of his NXT ring...
WWE
411mania.com

Two New Matches Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has two new bouts set for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Cesaro vs. Sheamus and King Woods vs. Jey Uso will take place on tonight’s show. Previously announced was Brock Lesnar’s return to the brand for the first time since his suspension was lifted...
WWE
The Spun

WWE Has Reportedly Released Longtime Fan Favorite

WWE has reportedly parted ways with fan favorite Jeff Hardy on Thursday. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE released the longtime wrestler less than a week after the 44-year-old was sent home from a WWE tour after reports indicated that he had a “rough night” on Saturday.
WWE
101x.com

411mania.com

WWE Announces New Year’s Evil Episode of NXT

WWE has announced that the first NXT of 2022 will be a New Year’s Evil-themed episode. The company announced during tonight’s NXT WarGames that New Year’s Evil will take place on January 4th. New Year’s Evil began for NXT this year with the first show of 2021. No word on...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Liv Morgan & Damian Priest Comment on ‘Angry Liv Fan’ From Raw, More Raw Video Highlights

– As noted on last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Liv Morgan failed to beat Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. However, Liv Morgan was not the only one upset with her defeat. A young Liv Morgan fan in the crowd became a worldwide Twitter fan, who has since been dubbed the “Angry Liv Girl.” The WWE and FOX Sports social media accounts even took note of the fan, as have Liv Morgan herself.
WWE
411mania.com

Will Ospreay Confirms He’s No Longer Appearing For MLW

Back in October, MLW announced that Will Ospreay would make his debut for the company, although there were rumors that it might not happen. SEScoops reports that they have talked with Ospreay and he has confirmed the deal with MLW is off. Meanwhile, the site reports that MLW’s working relationship...
WWE

